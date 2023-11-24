Get an even BIGGER SIM-only bargain from Voxi this Black Friday

Voxi’s plans are particularly enticing because of the free data they offer for social media, music and video streaming, ensuring users don’t have to splurge on unlimited plans to meet their entertainment needs​​.

Customer service at Voxi is commendable, with over 62% of users reporting satisfaction. This rating places Voxi above many established networks, contributing to its customer satisfaction scores​​.

As a virtual network backed by Vodafone, Voxi offers reliable coverage and speed. With median download speeds of 29.4Mbits/sec, it stands as the third-fastest of the UK’s four major networks. The rollout of Vodafone’s 5G services is set to further boost these speeds, enhancing the network’s performance across the UK​​.

However, it’s important to note that Voxi’s provisions for roaming are a bit limited. While there’s no free roaming included, customers can purchase a European Roaming Pass at various rates for EU travel. This pass covers unlimited texts and minutes, plus either the included data or a maximum of 20GB​​.