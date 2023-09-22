Nab an absolutely BONKERS deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Grabbing a high-end smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t have to cost the world. And now, thanks to this flipping good deal courtesy of iD Mobile, that’s certainly the case. You can pick up the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, with 100GB of 5G data for an incredible £42/mth on a two-year plan, with only £49 to pay upfront. Not bad, right?

There’s no denying that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an impressive piece of kit. Receiving five stars and our coveted “Best buy” award in its glowing full-length review, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 “kicked things up a notch” with its boosted performance, large cover display and fold-friendly features. And now, thanks to this ludicrously good deal from iD Mobile, you can nab the handset along with some exceptional perks.