Nab an absolutely BONKERS deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Don’t miss this outstanding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal and bag yourself a brand-new headset with 100GB of 5G data and a FREE Chromebook Go
Grabbing a high-end smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t have to cost the world. And now, thanks to this flipping good deal courtesy of iD Mobile, that’s certainly the case. You can pick up the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, with 100GB of 5G data for an incredible £42/mth on a two-year plan, with only £49 to pay upfront. Not bad, right?
There’s no denying that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an impressive piece of kit. Receiving five stars and our coveted “Best buy” award in its glowing full-length review, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 “kicked things up a notch” with its boosted performance, large cover display and fold-friendly features. And now, thanks to this ludicrously good deal from iD Mobile, you can nab the handset along with some exceptional perks.
A brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 would usually set you back £1,049, and that’s without a mobile contract. But thanks to our four-star reviewed provider iD Mobile, you can grab the 256GB handset with 100GB of 5G data, free EU roaming, 12 months of Disney+ and a FREE Chromebook Go worth £299 for an unbelievable £42/mth, with only £49 to pay upfront.
That’s a mindblowing deal when you consider the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s capabilities. Described as a “must-buy” by our reviewer, it features an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for improved performance, 12-megapixel main camera, 3.4in Super AMOLED 2X display and a 22-hour battery life.
So be sure to act quickly, because this incredible, perks-galore offer won’t last for long. Just remember to scroll down when you click through to iD Mobile, as this brilliant deal might not be featured at the top.
