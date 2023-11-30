There’s still time to catch this INCREDIBLE Google Pixel 7a Black Friday deal
The Black Friday bonanza is done, but the Google Pixel 7a is still exceptional value with this data-rich iD Mobile offer
Ready to upgrade your smartphone game? We’ve uncovered a post-Black Friday deal that will blow your mind. Get your hands on the five-star Google Pixel 7a and 100GB of 5G data for just £22/mth (formerly £20/mth this Black Friday) on a two-year plan via iD Mobile, with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. That’s still sensational value, even after Black Friday.
The Google Pixel 7a is a smartphone that needs no introduction. With a camera array that captures every detail, performance that leaves the competition in the dust and a 6.1in display that’s nothing short of silky-smooth, it’s the device you’ve been waiting for. Even if the new generation of Google Pixels has just arrived, this deal from the previous generation is still top tier smartphone is irresistible.
In fact, we awarded the Google Pixel 7a a stellar five stars out of five in our original review, along with an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give. When it comes to the phone’s capabilities, it’s no surprise it’s earned our top marks. But the good news doesn’t end there. We’ve also given iD Mobile four out of five stars, reflecting the mobile network’s commitment to providing excellent service.
Imagine having all this greatness at your fingertips for just £20/mth. With 100GB of 5G data, you can browse, stream, and download to your heart’s content without worrying about running out of data. It’s the perfect combination of an exceptional smartphone and a fantastic mobile plan.
Seize the opportunity to grab the Google Pixel 7a with a jaw-dropping 100GB of 5G data, all for the incredible price of just £20/mth. Don’t hestitate, though: deals like this don’t last long!