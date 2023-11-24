This CRAZY Samsung Galaxy S23 Black Friday contract deal is now even better value
The Galaxy S23 distinguishes itself with its compact size, defying the trend of oversized smartphones.
The Galaxy S23 distinguishes itself with its compact size, defying the trend of oversized smartphones. Its 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers a stunning visual experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This glass is not only more durable than its predecessor but it is also eco-friendlier, comprising 22% pre-consumer materials. The display offers two modes – ‘Vivid’ for enhanced colour saturation and ‘Natural’ for true-to-life hues, ensuring a peak brightness of 1,469cd/m2, which is particularly noticeable when viewing HDR content.
Internally, the S23 is powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which provides a slight edge over the standard version and a significant leap compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200. This enhancement is evident in the improved overall performance.
Battery life is another of the S23’s strengths. With a 3,900mAh battery, it lasts up to 22 hours and 27 minutes in video playback tests. Although it’s the smallest battery in the S23 series, it offers ample endurance for daily use.
The S23 operates on Android 13, paired with Samsung’s One UI launcher (5.1), which offers a streamlined user experience with minimal bloatware. The phone’s camera setup remains consistent with its predecessor, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. The front-facing camera has been upgraded to a 12MP sensor. These cameras perform exceptionally well, especially in low-light conditions, capturing detailed and contrast-rich images. The S23 also introduces new shooting modes like Astro Hyperlapse and Astrophoto, adding to its photographic prowess.
In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a well-rounded, high-performing device at full price, and it’s even better value now that it’s discounted for Black Friday. If you love the idea of a more compact handset that doesn’t compromise on performance, the Galaxy S23 is an excellent choice.