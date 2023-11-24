This CRAZY Samsung Galaxy S23 Black Friday contract deal is now even better value

Internally, the S23 is powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which provides a slight edge over the standard version and a significant leap compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200. This enhancement is evident in the improved overall performance​​.

Battery life is another of the S23’s strengths. With a 3,900mAh battery, it lasts up to 22 hours and 27 minutes in video playback tests. Although it’s the smallest battery in the S23 series, it offers ample endurance for daily use​​.

The S23 operates on Android 13, paired with Samsung’s One UI launcher (5.1), which offers a streamlined user experience with minimal bloatware. The phone’s camera setup remains consistent with its predecessor, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. The front-facing camera has been upgraded to a 12MP sensor. These cameras perform exceptionally well, especially in low-light conditions, capturing detailed and contrast-rich images. The S23 also introduces new shooting modes like Astro Hyperlapse and Astrophoto, adding to its photographic prowess​​.