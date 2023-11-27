This sellout Google Pixel 7 Black Friday deal is BACK – and now even cheaper

We awarded the Google Pixel 7 a perfect score of five out of five stars, along with our prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award – the highest praise we can offer. This rating underscores the phone’s exceptional performance, user-friendly interface and overall reliability. The Pixel 7’s clean and intuitive Android experience, coupled with regular software updates from Google, ensures a smooth and secure user experience.

Another notable aspect of the Pixel 7 is its elegant design. The phone boasts a sleek and modern look, making it a stylish accessory in addition to its functional appeal. It also has a long battery life, ensuring that you can rely on your phone throughout the day without constant recharging.

This Cyber Monday deal on the Google Pixel 7 is a rare chance to own a top-tier smartphone at an incredibly affordable price, especially now that the Google Pixel 8 family has hit shelves. Offers like this are few and far between, though, so make sure you get in there as soon as possible!