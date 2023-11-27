This sellout Google Pixel 7 Black Friday deal is BACK – and now even cheaper
This is the best Google Pixel 7 deal we’ve ever seen: just £373 for 128GB version this Black Friday
This Cyber Monday, a truly eye-boggling deal has surfaced for smartphone enthusiasts. The five-star Google Pixel 7 is now available at its lowest-ever price on Amazon: the 128GB model, typically priced at around £520, is currently down to a remarkable £373. That’s even cheaper than the £392 it went for briefly a few weeks ago, before returning to a higher price over Black Friday. Blimey.
The Google Pixel 7 stands out for several reasons. Renowned for its superb camera system, the Pixel 7 allows you to capture stunning photos and videos with ease, thanks to advanced features such as Night Sight and Portrait Mode. These capabilities make it an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts and anyone looking to up their social media game.
We awarded the Google Pixel 7 a perfect score of five out of five stars, along with our prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award – the highest praise we can offer. This rating underscores the phone’s exceptional performance, user-friendly interface and overall reliability. The Pixel 7’s clean and intuitive Android experience, coupled with regular software updates from Google, ensures a smooth and secure user experience.
Another notable aspect of the Pixel 7 is its elegant design. The phone boasts a sleek and modern look, making it a stylish accessory in addition to its functional appeal. It also has a long battery life, ensuring that you can rely on your phone throughout the day without constant recharging.
This Cyber Monday deal on the Google Pixel 7 is a rare chance to own a top-tier smartphone at an incredibly affordable price, especially now that the Google Pixel 8 family has hit shelves. Offers like this are few and far between, though, so make sure you get in there as soon as possible!