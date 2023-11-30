Wrike pricing: How does its cost structure work?

What does Wrike cost?

For most practical purposes, Wrike has four plans, starting with a free offering and scaling all the way up to the enterprise level. Let’s see what each one has to offer.

Free plan

First up is Wrike’s free plan, which is pretty good and made an appearance in our roundup of the best free project management software. Though it doesn’t have masses of features – just a board and a list, really – there’s no cap on the amount of people that can use it. This makes it ideal for small teams that are just getting started, as well as large teams with only modest needs.

A clever project manager can do a lot with just a board and a list, and we can imagine plenty of scenarios in which a company using Wrike’s free plan can get everything done that they need to.

Team plan: £8 per user per month

If the free plan’s restrictions are a bit too tight, Wrike offers a relatively well-priced plan called Team, at £8 per user per month. You get a lot for your eight quid too, including an indispensable calendar view, dashboards for better overview, the ability to automate tasks and a whole host of smaller quality-of-life improvements over the free plan. However, the biggest advantage is that you can use Wrike’s excellent Gantt chart – a vertical bar chart that lets you track dependencies between tasks, as well as the tasks themselves.

While it’s not the cheapest out there – ClickUp would be a better option for price – it’s still a lot less than Asana or even Monday.com. Unfortunately, there is one major caveat with the Team plan and that’s the cap at 25 users. The only way to add more users is to sign up to the Business plan – more on that in the next section – which costs almost three times as much. This makes Wrike a less attractive pick for medium-sized teams, and we’re a little puzzled as to why they put this limit in place.

Business plan: £22 per user per month

Next up is the Business plan, which is where Wrike enters the major league. At £22 per user per month, it’s among the pricier options out there – only Asana is more expensive among our picks – but it offers a lot of functionality for that price.

Teams using the Business tier can take advantage of a lot of advanced functionality, including more detailed user permissions and the ability to plan out projects well into the future. It also gives better workload management, giving managers the option to check what employees are doing and determine who is over or underworked.

Interestingly enough, this tier also allows you to use AI to try to optimise some workflows. Though we had mixed results, it’s a fun doodad that may become more useful in future. However, as with the Team plan, the Business plan comes with a somewhat arbitrary cap of 200 users, meaning that once your team is big enough you’ll have to upgrade again.

Enterprise and Pinnacle plans

Finally, we come to the last two plans, Enterprise and Pinnacle, which we’ve grouped together for the sake of convenience as both come with increasingly exotic features that won’t be useful to everybody. Their biggest advantage is that they do away with user caps completely.

The downside is that the prices for these plans aren’t advertised, meaning you’ll have to contact Wrike’s sales teams to get a quote. This number will scale according to how many users you’ll have and which features you’ll need, but don’t expect anything less than £25 per user per month.

Still, for the right team, this may be worth it, especially since these plans offer features like the ability to track billable hours, as well as advanced security options and plenty more besides. Add in some extremely generous cloud storage allotments, and it may be worth checking if these plans offer something you would like.