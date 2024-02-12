Grab hold of this AMAZING Amazon Echo Dot deal while it lasts

As well as excellent audio and services, the Echo Dot offers device pairing with other Amazon devices, eero Wi-Fi extension and multiple layers of privacy protection and control. You’ll also have full use of the Echo Dot, as it connects to TVs, thermostats, fans, Wi-Fi and even light bulbs. So no more arguing about who’ll turn off the lights before the film – just get Alexa to do it.

This is undoubtedly one of the best small smart speakers around. In our Amazon Echo Dot review, it was praised for its improved audio quality, so whether you just enjoy some background music or are planning a party, the Echo Dot is perfect.

The device also has a minimalist design, with the device coming in charcoal, deep sea blue and glacier white. This allows it to become at one with any room, a great choice for those who are put off by the traditional, boxy look of speakers.