Grab hold of this AMAZING Amazon Echo Dot deal while it lasts
The five-star Amazon Echo Dot (fifth generation) has been reduced to a fantastic £30, so you can enjoy top-level audio for far less
It doesn’t get much better than this Amazon Echo Dot deal. Coming in at a whopping 45% off, you’ll get the newest model of the Echo Dot, with excellent audio and a stylish design, and the helpful guidance of Alexa. It was all this and more that earned the Echo Dot a five star review on our site.
Get in there quickly, however, as we doubt this deal will be up for long. Purchase of the Echo Dot entitles you to a one-year warranty, and better yet, if you change your mind, you can send it back to Amazon for a full refund within 30 days, so this is truly a zero-guilt purchase.
As well as excellent audio and services, the Echo Dot offers device pairing with other Amazon devices, eero Wi-Fi extension and multiple layers of privacy protection and control. You’ll also have full use of the Echo Dot, as it connects to TVs, thermostats, fans, Wi-Fi and even light bulbs. So no more arguing about who’ll turn off the lights before the film – just get Alexa to do it.
This is undoubtedly one of the best small smart speakers around. In our Amazon Echo Dot review, it was praised for its improved audio quality, so whether you just enjoy some background music or are planning a party, the Echo Dot is perfect.
The device also has a minimalist design, with the device coming in charcoal, deep sea blue and glacier white. This allows it to become at one with any room, a great choice for those who are put off by the traditional, boxy look of speakers.
Overall, we cannot recommend this Amazon Echo Dot deal enough. At an incredible £25 less, it’s simply superb value for money Again, just make sure you take advantage of it as soon as possible because it won’t be around for long.