Snap up a MEGA Christmas saving on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Where it shines particularly, like all Garmin wearables, is in sports and general fitness tracking. Our reviewer, Edward Munn explains: “…it will keep tracking your steps, heart rate, sleep and GPS activities for longer than any current-generation smartwatch from Apple and Samsung, and crucially, if everyday fitness tracking is the main reason you want to buy a smartwatch, it will do everything you need.” Pair this with a battery life that extends beyond a week and a storage capacity for 650 songs, it’s easy to see why this high-quality watch is a huge hit.