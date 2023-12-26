Snap up a MEGA Christmas saving on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Cheaper than ever, you won’t want to miss out on this incredible Garmin Venu 2 Plus Christmas deal
Set the timer: you can now save a smashing £68 on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus as part of Amazon’s Christmas sale. Rated four out of five stars and a Recommended award in our review, the Venu 2 Plus is an excellent smartwatch with solid battery life, phone call support and great sports tracking. At an average price of £347, it’s currently down to a stunning £279 – its lowest price yet.
The first Garmin to feature a microphone and speaker, the Venu 2 Plus marks a significant step forward in closing the gap on wearables from Samsung and Apple. As mentioned in our original review, the addition of these two components means you’ll be able to answer phone calls wherever you are, regardless of having your physical phone to hand (as long as it is within Bluetooth range).
Where it shines particularly, like all Garmin wearables, is in sports and general fitness tracking. Our reviewer, Edward Munn explains: “…it will keep tracking your steps, heart rate, sleep and GPS activities for longer than any current-generation smartwatch from Apple and Samsung, and crucially, if everyday fitness tracking is the main reason you want to buy a smartwatch, it will do everything you need.” Pair this with a battery life that extends beyond a week and a storage capacity for 650 songs, it’s easy to see why this high-quality watch is a huge hit.
With the only downsides to this smartwatch being limited support for Garmin Pay within the UK and its hefty price tag at launch, it’s still a strong contender against Samsung and Apple. Especially considering its price has been significantly reduced for Christmas. On your marks, get set, go! Snap up this Garmin deal before it’s too late.