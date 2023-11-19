This Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE 2 is selling FAST
If you’re very quick, you can pick up the Apple Watch SE 2 for just £199 this Black Friday
The Apple Watch SE 2 is available as a Black Friday deal at John Lewis for an incredible £199, a tidy £40 off of its usual price of £239. While we are yet to review the SE 2 specifically, its predecessor, the Apple Watch SE, earned a remarkable five stars and a Best Buy award from us, indicating high expectations for this latest model.
With the Apple Watch SE 2 you can tell the time, as you’d hope with a watch. However, watches that just tell the time are so last decade. The Apple Watch SE 2 can be considered a companion for the modern lifestyle. It allows users to take calls and respond to texts directly from their wrist, all while being 20% faster to operate than the previous Apple Watch SE. It’s more efficient and responsive than its predecessor, so you can switch screens, send texts, track workouts more accurately and without delays.
Safety features are a prominent aspect of the Apple Watch SE 2. It includes advanced options such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and the new Crash Detection. These features ensure that help is just a wrist tap away in critical situations, providing users and their loved ones with peace of mind.
For the fitness enthusiasts, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a game-changer. It not only tracks daily activity but also offers advanced training options through an enhanced Workout app. You can view your activity trends in the Fitness app on their iPhone, so you can keep track of your health and fitness journey and monitor your progress. The watch also delivers important health notifications like high and low heart rate alerts and irregular rhythm notifications.
Entertainment and convenience are at the heart of the Apple Watch SE 2 experience. You can enjoy your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks on the go, making it perfect for both leisure and exercise. With Apple Pay integrated into the watch, making purchases is instant and secure, adding to its array of practical functionalities.
The watch’s swim-proof design ensures it can keep up with active lifestyles, including water-based activities. Furthermore, the sleep stages tracking feature offers insights into sleep patterns, providing valuable information on REM, core and deep sleep stages.
The watch’s swim-proof design ensures it can keep up with active lifestyles, including water-based activities. Furthermore, the sleep stages tracking feature offers insights into sleep patterns, providing valuable information on REM, core and deep sleep stages.
At £199, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid Black Friday deal for anyone looking to smarten up their daily routine. If you’re Team Apple, you can check out our Black Friday Apple deals roundup where we’ve compiled all of the best Apple deals we’ve seen so far this sales period.