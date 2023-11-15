This pre-Black Friday offer on the Google Pixel Tablet is GORGEOUS

Featuring an 11in IPS display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset (the same as in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a smartphones), our Pixel Tablet review found it delivered a solid performance. It runs on Android 13 and promises three years of core updates and five years of regular security patches. Standard configurations include 8GB of RAM and choices between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage​​.

The Pixel Tablet is available in Porcelain or Hazel colour schemes, featuring a matte plastic-like frame with a nano-ceramic coating. This design choice offers a distinctive look compared to the typical all-metal construction of premium tablets. However, its smooth, rounded corners and edges may affect practical handling, potentially making the tablet feel slippery when removed from its dock.

The tablet’s features include a USB-C charging port, volume rocker and a fingerprint-sensing power button. Notably, it lacks face unlocking, requiring users to use the power button or a PIN code for access. Additionally, the tablet is equipped with two rubber strips on its bottom edge to protect both the device and surfaces it’s placed on​​.