Best Black Friday deals 2023: Today’s top discounts in the UK

Black Friday 2023 is well and truly upon us. We’ve already seen swathes of deals on hot items from air fryers and vacuums to TVs and phones, with retailers adding more tempting discounts every single day.

With so many deals going live, it can be hard to sort the good from the mediocre – and that’s where we come in. At Expert Reviews, we test a huge number of products every single year across tech, home, beauty, health and more. This means we’re clued up on the average prices and recurring discounts on top-selling products, and know a good deal when we see one. In fact, we dedicate hours upon hours of time to sniffing out the juiciest discounts among a sea of fake and not so desirable deals.

READ NEXT: When is Black Friday?

While the official big day is still a way off, we’ve already found some amazing deals from retailers like AO, Amazon, John Lewis and more. So whether you’ve been eyeing up a new air fryer or want to splash out on a TV for Christmas, we’ve got you covered.

The best Black Friday deals – LIVE