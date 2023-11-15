Expert Reviews

  • Home
  • Black Friday
  Best Black Friday deals 2023: Today's top discounts in the UK

Black Friday 2023 is well and truly upon us. We’ve already seen swathes of deals on hot items from air fryers and vacuums to TVs and phones, with retailers adding more tempting discounts every single day.

With so many deals going live, it can be hard to sort the good from the mediocre – and that’s where we come in. At Expert Reviews, we test a huge number of products every single year across tech, home, beauty, health and more. This means we’re clued up on the average prices and recurring discounts on top-selling products, and know a good deal when we see one. In fact, we dedicate hours upon hours of time to sniffing out the juiciest discounts among a sea of fake and not so desirable deals.

While the official big day is still a way off, we’ve already found some amazing deals from retailers like AO, Amazon, John Lewis and more. So whether you’ve been eyeing up a new air fryer or want to splash out on a TV for Christmas, we’ve got you covered.

The best Black Friday deals – LIVE

15 Nov| 11:49

Could you get this 55in 4K Fire TV for £149?

Amazon Fire TV 4-series deal headerAmazon’s new invite-only deals are here and if you’re lucky, you could bag an insane deal on this 55in Fire TV. Usually £460, if you’re invited to this exclusive deal, you get get the TV for just £149. That’s a HUGE discount, so it’s well worth signing up.

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 11:22

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) just £39

If you’re quick you can pick up the excellent 4K Google Chromecast for just £39, down from its average price of £56 – saving £17. The regular HD version is also on offer at £22 (was £33).

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 11:08

Lowest-EVER price on the Apple iPad (10th Gen 2022)

Apple iPad 10th gen deal headerWanna bag a bargain on an iPad? This 1oth Gen 2022 model is now just £449, down from its average Amazon price of £486. It has a 10.9in screen, 64GB of storage and comes in blue, white, silver and yellow, though the £449 price tag is only applicable to the first two.

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 10:44

Sony WF-C700N earbuds now even cheaper

This early Amazon Black Friday deal sees our favourite value earbuds drop to just  £75 – saving you £20. These wallet-friendly, noise cancelling buds are available in Black, Lavender, White and Sage Green

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 10:22

15 Nov | 10:04

Check out this CHEAP Nutribullet deal

Right now, the Nutribullet 600 series is just £50 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. With an already affordable average price of just £66, this cheeky £16 discount makes it even more tempting. We’ve tested the 600 Series and love its impressive power and ability to blend almost anything, despite the tiny size.

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 09:50

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now down to £1,099 at John Lewis for Black Friday. It nabbed a four-star recommended award in our full review and we praised it for its decent battery life and gorgeous AMOLED display.

View deal at John Lewis

15 Nov | 09:37

MacBook M3 Pro price drops AGAIN

Best Black Friday deals - M3 MacBook ProIf you’ve got your heart set of the latest MacBook Pro with M3 chip and 512GB SSD, now is the time to buy. This outstanding laptop is now an INCREDIBLE £129 cheaper, making it just £1,570. This is a rare deal on a brand spanking new Apple product, so act fast.

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 09:23

Just £82 for a smartphone?

The budget friendly Nokia C21 is one of the cheapest smartphone deals you’ll see all of Black Friday. If you’re looking for a super budget option, this is definitely one to consider. It has a 13mp dual camera, dual sim and great battery life.

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 08:56

Don’t miss this PS5 bundle deal

We’ve already seen this deal sell out multiple times, so you’ll need to be quick. You can now nab a PS5 console bundled with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 for just £410.

View deal at Amazon

15 Nov | 08:34

Looking for the best deals so far?

We’ll post all of today’s newest deals as we find them but so you don’t miss out, we’ve rounded up all our favourite current deals that have gone live over the past couple of weeks.

Ninja Speedi air fryer and multi cooker – now £138, was £250

Ninja Foodi Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £169, was £219

Tower air fryer – now £28, was £50

Dyson Corrale straighteners – now £200, was £400

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum – now £270, was £400

TWO Echo Pop smart speakers – just £35 for a limited time

Google Pixel 8 just £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free

Google Pixel 7 at lowest-ever price – now £372, was £520

Ring doorbell (2nd gen) at lowest-ever price – now £50, was £81

Deals | Black Friday