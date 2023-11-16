Today’s best Black Friday deals 2023: Top discounts in the UK live now

Black Friday 2023 is here. Although the official date is a way off, we’ve already seen tons of hot deals on things like phones, vacuums, TVs, air fryers and more. Most retailers have already kicked off their savings events, adding more delicious discounts every few days. We’ve even seen some early deals from Amazon, whose Black Friday event doesn’t technically start until November 17th.

With bundles of deals going live every single day, it can be pretty tricky to sort the good from the average – and in some cases, bad. That’s where we come in. At Expert Reviews, we’re dedicated to testing and reviewing swathes of new products every single year across tech, home, fitness, beauty and more. This ensures we’re clued up on the average prices and discounts of the hottest products and can spot a proper deal a mile off. In fact, we’ve already spent hours upon hours sifting through as many deals as we can to bring you the best deals and offers this November.

READ NEXT: When is Black Friday?

Here we’ll be live blogging all our favourite deals from retailers such as John Lewis, AO, Amazon, Argos and more. So no matter if you’ve been daydreaming about a brand new phone or stocking up on kitchen appliances for Christmas, we’ve got you covered.

The BEST Black Friday deals of 2023 – LIVE