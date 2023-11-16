Today’s best Black Friday deals 2023: Top discounts in the UK live now
Our guide to the very best Black Friday deals in the UK today. Top discounts on home, tech and more
Black Friday 2023 is here. Although the official date is a way off, we’ve already seen tons of hot deals on things like phones, vacuums, TVs, air fryers and more. Most retailers have already kicked off their savings events, adding more delicious discounts every few days. We’ve even seen some early deals from Amazon, whose Black Friday event doesn’t technically start until November 17th.
With bundles of deals going live every single day, it can be pretty tricky to sort the good from the average – and in some cases, bad. That’s where we come in. At Expert Reviews, we’re dedicated to testing and reviewing swathes of new products every single year across tech, home, fitness, beauty and more. This ensures we’re clued up on the average prices and discounts of the hottest products and can spot a proper deal a mile off. In fact, we’ve already spent hours upon hours sifting through as many deals as we can to bring you the best deals and offers this November.
Here we’ll be live blogging all our favourite deals from retailers such as John Lewis, AO, Amazon, Argos and more. So no matter if you’ve been daydreaming about a brand new phone or stocking up on kitchen appliances for Christmas, we’ve got you covered.
The BEST Black Friday deals of 2023 – LIVE
16 Nov | 16:39
Henry Quick Hen.100 cordless vacuum – save £65
There’s a tasty deal on this compact 1L cordless vacuum right now, it’s down to just £229 ahead of Black Friday. If you love a Henry Hoover but would rather ditch the cord for lightweight cleaning, then this is the deal to consider.
16 Nov | 15:10
MacBook Pro M3 price slashed AGAIN
This is the third time we’ve seen the price of the brand new M3 Macbook Pro drop since the start of November. If you’re happy to buy it in silver, the M3 Pro is now down to £1,550, from its usual price of £1,699 – that’s an INCREDIBLE £149 discount.
16 Nov | 14:18
Save £100 0n the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet vacuum
The Vax ONEPWR has dropped to just £230 in the Black Friday sales, saving you a cool £100 on its usual price of £330. Not only that, you’ll also get a FREE stain removal kit worth £30 when you purchase at Vax. This is a great price for a pet-friendly cordless vacuum.
16 Nov | 12:24
UNBELIEVABLE discount on a bean-to-cup coffee machine
This smart bean-to-cup coffee machine from Melitta is just £450 at Argos right now. With an average price of £847, you’re saving a WHOPPING £397 on modern, capable, barista-style machine with app functionality, dual spout and milk frothing capabilities
16 Nov | 11:47
16 Nov | 11:21
RECORD-LOW price on the Panasonic OLED 4K MZ800 TV
Use the code TS10 on the Panasonic website to nab an additional £100 off the 55in version, bringing it down to just £899 – that’s £100 less than any other Black Friday deal we’ve seen and £400 cheaper than its pre-Black Friday price. This code also works on all other sizes including 42in, 48in and 65in.
16 Nov | 10:44
Google Pixel 7a bundle at LOWEST-EVER price
This incredible Pixel deal is still live. If you’re quick, you can get the Pixel 7a bundled with a 30W charger for just £379 – saving you a whopping £87 off its average price of £466. This model has 128GB storage capacity and received a five-star, best-buy award in our full review due to its exceptional cameras.
16 Nov | 10:05
Fancy UNLIMITED data for just £15/mth?
This is still one of the best SIM-only deals we’ve seen so far this Black Friday. Right now, you can get all-you-can-eat data for just £15 a month with Smarty. This is a one month, rolling plan that can be cancelled anytime and also comes with EU roaming.
16 Nov | 09:49
Tassimo coffee pod machine now £58
There’s a tasty little discount on the already affordable Tassimo My Way 2 pod machine ahead of Black Friday. Right now you can pick one up in white or black for just £58, instead of the average amazon price of £85. That’s a tidy £27 saving.
16 Nov | 09:34
Sage the Bambino coffee machine price drops AGAIN
Looking for a Black Friday bargain on a slick espresso machine? This nifty little offering from Sage has just had its second price drop, making it just £229, down from its average of £288. That’s an incredible £59 saving on a great coffee machine.
Looking for the very best deals so far?
We’ll be posting all the hottest and newest deals right here, every single day but so you don’t miss out, we’ve posted all of our favourites so far. From hairstyles to air fryers, these are our top November picks that are still live.
- Echo Pop speakers – TWO for £35 for a limited time
- Apple iPad (10th Gen) – now £449, was £486
- Google Pixel 8 now £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free
- Google Pixel 7 cheapest-ever price – now £402, was £520
- Google Pixel 7a bundle – now £379, was £466
- Oppo Find X5 Pro – now £595, was £952
- Ninja Speedi – now £138, was £250
- Ninja Foodi Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £166, was £219
- Tower air fryer – now £28, was £50
- Dyson Corrale hair straighteners – now £200, was £400
- Shark Flexstyle 4-in1 styler – now £216, was £270
- Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum – now £270, was £400