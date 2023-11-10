Black Friday Switch deals 2023 – LIVE
Welcome to our Black Friday live deals coverage. We’re zeroing in on the Nintendo Switch universe, where deals are anticipated to be quite the draw. There’s a trio of Nintendo Switch consoles in the mix— the standard Switch, the portable Switch Lite, and the enhanced-display Switch OLED — and we’re expecting a slew of sought-after games to be bundled in at unbeatable prices.
Early signs are promising, with some attractive Nintendo Switch offers already surfacing. However, it’s crucial to act swiftly. The Switch’s popularity is no secret, and with that comes fast-depleting stocks at retailers like AO.com, Currys, and Amazon.
We’re here to serve as your go-to source for the best Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday. If the current deals don’t grab you, remember to bookmark this page and check back. We’ll be updating regularly with the latest and greatest offers as they roll out.
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – LIVE
09:30 | 15 Nov
Get a special-edition Switch OLED for less
Pick up a rather lovely Legend of Zelda edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED console at Amazon right now for £300 (usually £320). £20 off is not to be sniffed at!
09:18 | 15 Nov
Welcome to our Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog!
We can’t wait to bring you the absolute latest Switch deals as we find them. While you wait, why not have a look at our main Black Friday deals hub and our Black Friday live blog? There’s all sorts going on over there.