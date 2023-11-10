Welcome to our Black Friday live deals coverage. We’re zeroing in on the Nintendo Switch universe, where deals are anticipated to be quite the draw. There’s a trio of Nintendo Switch consoles in the mix— the standard Switch, the portable Switch Lite, and the enhanced-display Switch OLED — and we’re expecting a slew of sought-after games to be bundled in at unbeatable prices.

Early signs are promising, with some attractive Nintendo Switch offers already surfacing. However, it’s crucial to act swiftly. The Switch’s popularity is no secret, and with that comes fast-depleting stocks at retailers like AO.com, Currys, and Amazon.

We’re here to serve as your go-to source for the best Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday. If the current deals don’t grab you, remember to bookmark this page and check back. We’ll be updating regularly with the latest and greatest offers as they roll out.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – LIVE