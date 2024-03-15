Amazon spring sale 2024: Dates and early deals live now

Amazon has just announced its latest sales event, with the online retailer set to offer bargains and discounts on a wide range of products across a five-day period. Dubbed Amazon Spring Deal Days, the sale kicks off at midnight on Wednesday 20 March and will last until 11:59 am on Monday 25 March.

Amazon Spring Deal Days: What to expect

While Amazon hasn’t divulged the full range of deals that will be on offer, they have given consumers some heads-up on what to expect.

As you might have guessed, there will be solid discounts on offer on Amazon’s own-brand products, including Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo Show, tablets like the Amazon Fire HD 10, Amazon’s Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks and security devices like Ring and Blink video doorbells and indoor and outdoor security cameras.

Other areas where you can expect to snag some savings include home appliances, with Tefal, Brita and Philips Hue pegged for deals, kitchen appliances, with Ninja, Shark and Vax set to offer reductions and personal care, where items from Oral-B, Braun and GHD will be the hottest deals ticket.

Beyond these popular categories, you’ll find hundreds of more deals on items ranging from sports accessories from the likes of Under Armour and Fitbit, to clothes and shoes from Levi’s and Crocs to babycare and toys from Maxi-Cosi, Lego and Mattel.

You can also save on entertainment subscriptions, as Amazon Music will be offered free for three months to new customers, Audible will be just 99p for three months and, from March 25 to April 1, Prime Video will be offering discounts of up to 50% on movies and TV shows on titles bought through the service.

Amazon Spring Deal Days: How we’ll find you the best deals

Of course, as with any deals event, whether it be Prime Day, Black Friday or this coming Spring Sale, not every deal will be as good as it looks and not every discounted item will necessarily be worth plumping for, even with a significant price drop attached.

That’s where we come in. At Expert Reviews, we’ve been working on our deals coverage for years and consequently, we know how to sniff out a proper deal and steer you away from false economies. Thanks to our various price-tracking tools, huge catalogue of reviews and expert knowledge, we can ensure that we only highlight actual discounts on products that are actually worth buying.

For more information on how we assess deals, check out our full-length explainer, and once the sale has started, be sure to check out our Amazon Spring Deal Days hub for quick and easy access to all the best deals.

Amazon Spring Deal Days: Best deals already live

As with any Amazon sales event, some eye-catching deals will already be live before the official start of the event. If you fancy perusing them yourself, head over to Amazon’s Spring Deal Days main page, or simply look below for top deals on tried-and-tested favourites:

And remember, these deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Expect more and more discounts to crop up over the coming days and five-day event itself, so stay tuned and check our deals coverage regularly to ensure you nab all the top offers.