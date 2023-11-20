Best Amazon TV deals: Black Friday discounts on top televisions from LG, Sony and more
There are plenty of Amazon TV deals floating around ahead of Black Friday, so dive into the best of them on this page
Looking for exceptional Amazon TV deals this Black Friday? You’re in luck: Amazon has just started its Black Friday sale and there are plenty of TV offers that will run until the big day itself – that’s Friday, 24 November if you were unaware.
Navigating through the multitude of discounts on the Amazon website can be a little overwhelming, with TVs in various sizes and plenty of confusing model numbers making it a tough ask to differentiate your OLEDs from your LCDs.
Fear not, however. Our comprehensive knowledge of the TV industry coupled with bags of experience testing televisions allows us to pinpoint the most attractive Amazon TV deals, irrespective of TV brand. We’ve also covered enough deals events to know when there’s a genuine deal available and when the retailer is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.
Keep a keen eye on this page, as we’ll be making multiple updates daily, providing you with the inside scoop on the best Amazon TV deals available on options from various manufacturers, including Samsung, Sony, LG and TCL.
For those seeking more than just TV bargains, head over to our comprehensive Best Black Friday deals hub. Additionally, our full Black Friday guide offers valuable insights into the sales period. Scroll down this page to discover all the top-tier TVs currently on offer, and make the most of the live deals available now. Your search for the best Amazon TV deals ends here.
READ NEXT: Best Black Friday TV deals
The best Amazon TV deals this Black Friday
1. 55in Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (was £450; now £150)
This is a crazy price for a 4K TV but hold your horses. It’s important to state that only a limited number of customers will get a chance to purchase this TV since Amazon is running what is effectively a ballot for its Prime members.
The TV itself didn’t blow us away with its performance either, but £150 for a 55in 4K HDR TV is simply absurd. Those selected to buy one will be notified between 22 November and 25 November so you have until the 21st to throw your hat into the ring. Good luck!
2. 50in Amazon Omni QLED TV (was £800; now £700)
While the price of the 4-Series above is unbeatably cheap, this Omni QLED option is a better performer and is also on sale this Black Friday. In our full review, we gave it five stars and a Recommended award for its excellent picture accuracy and extensive set of features. Crucially, it was competitively priced at its review price of £800. Now just £700, this is a very appealing deal, even if it doesn’t beat the record-low price (£650) we saw during the first Prime Day sale earlier this year.
The best TV deals on Amazon this Black Friday
3. 55in Hisense E7K Pro (avg £706; now £578)
We gave the E7K Pro a solid four-star rating when we reviewed the 55in model at its launch price of £849. Had it cost as little as it does now, its combination of wide-ranging HDR support, accurate images and great next-gen gaming features would likely have seen it receive a Recommended award and even an extra star.
This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the 55in E7K Pro, so act fast to avoid missing out on one of the best affordable TVs for gaming this Black Friday.
4. 55in TCL C745 (was £649; now £599)
Part of the reason the E7K Pro above only scored four stars was that the TCL C745 offered a very similar spec for considerably less money. The price difference between the two models is now just £20, meaning your preference of design and operating system is likely going to be the deciding factor. The TCL runs Google TV and has Google Assistant built-in, while the E7K Pro runs Hisense’s VIDAA U platform and has in-built voice controls courtesy of Amazon Alexa. You can’t go wrong with either at these prices: both are great gaming TVs that won’t put a massive dent in your bank balance.
5. 55in Samsung S90C (avg £1,544; now £1,199)
Winning a Best Buy award when we reviewed it, the S90C delivers saturated but accurate colours, punchy HDR performance and fantastic next-gen gaming features.
The 55in model cost £2,199 when we tested at launch but the Black Friday sales have brought it down to a tasty, all-time low price. Put plainly, this is the best-value QD-OLED TV on Amazon right now.
6. 42in LG C3 (avg £1,202; now £889)
The 42in LG C3 has never cost less and is an excellent buy for gamers as well as those wanting premium picture quality in a compact package. Its OLED display is bright, there’s support for all of the main HDR formats, and the quartet of HDMI ports are all of the 2.1 variety, meaning they support the full range of next-gen gaming features.
7. 55in Samsung S95C (was £1,595; now £1,495)
While this saving isn’t as meaty as others on this page, the S95C won both TV of the Year and OLED TV of the Year at our Technology Product of the Year awards earlier this month and is well worth your attention. If you want the keenest balance between performance and price this Black Friday, this may just be the very best TV offer out there.
8. 65in Sony A80L (avg £2,342; now £1,899)
In recent years, Sony’s A80 series has been a strong performer in the mid-range OLED category. The latest iteration continues that trend by delivering great picture quality and extensive next-gen gaming support wrapped up in a functional and stylish design.
The 65in model, linked here, was initially priced at £2,499, and our review awarded the 55in A80L a four-star rating when it cost £1,999. Since then, the larger screen size has seen a few price drops, but its current price is the lowest it has ever been.
9. 85in Samsung QN95C (was £5,499; now £3,999)
Claiming the title of Best LCD TV at our recent Product of the Year Awards: Technology, the QN95C stands out for its exceptional SDR and HDR performance, impressive next-gen gaming features, and immersive 4.2.2-channel audio system. Thanks to a substantial pre-Black Friday discount, this Mini LED gem is now available at its most budget-friendly price to date. Although it remains a substantial investment, this television is the complete package for those seeking a truly immersive cinematic experience at home.