The excellent LG C3 has been discounted AGAIN for Black Friday
John Lewis is offering the chance to carve another £100 off the already discounted price of the LG C3 this Black Friday
This year’s Black Friday deal period brings some exciting John Lewis. The LG C3 TV, available in both 55in and 65in models, sees a further reduction in prices, now at £1,300 (was £1,400) and £1,700 (was £1,900) respectively. On top of these deals, if you’re a My John Lewis member you can also save an extra £100 if you use code “LGTV100” at the checkout. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for free.
The LG C3 stands out in LG’s lineup with exceptional performance in both standard dynamic range (SDR) and high dynamic range (HDR) viewing. Building upon the legacy of its predecessor, the LG C2, which received five stars and one of our Best Buy awards when we reviewed it; it even clinched the runner-up spot for TV of the Year in 2022, highlighting its quality and user appeal.
On from the C2, one of the key upgrades in the C3 model is its increased brightness. This enhancement ensures that images are more vivid and details are more pronounced, making for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the TV exhibits improved sharpness in low-resolution content, an aspect that is particularly beneficial if you watch a mix of old and new media. The C3 also introduces support for DTS audio formats so you can make watching a far more immersive experience.
The LG C3 is ideal for gamers:. it is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, supporting 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) signals. This feature set makes the LG C3 a perfect match for the latest gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and high-end PC gaming rigs. The television’s gaming-friendly features ensure a smooth, lag-free and visually stunning gaming experience.
This tidy Black Friday deal at John Lewis on the LG C3 TV can be made even tidier by becoming a My John Lewis member. Add this to your living room before the deal expires. If you want to browse through some more TV discounts before committing, we’ve got a handy Black Friday TV deals roundup for the best TV deals we’ve seen so far.