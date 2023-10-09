Amazon Prime Day Sale: The best Shark vacuum deals, live
Stay up-to-date with the best Shark vacuum cleaner deals in Amazon's October Prime Day sale
Amazon Prime Day is back. Running from 10 October to midnight on 11 October, Prime Day is your chance to snag incredible discounts on top-rated Shark vacuum cleaners.
We’re here to keep you in the loop with real-time updates on the best money-saving Shark vacuum cleaner deals throughout the event. Whether you’re hunting for a powerful upright vacuum, a versatile cordless model, or a practical stick vacuum, we’ve got you covered.
So stay tuned as we provide you with round-the-clock deals this Prime Day to help you keep your home spotless for less.
It’s also worth mentioning that some deals are exclusive to Prime members only, but don’t fret. You can still make the most of every deal with a free Amazon Prime trial.
The best Prime Day Shark vacuum deals – LIVE
Make an almighty saving on the Shark IZ300UKT
The Shark Anti-Hair Wrap IZ300UKT is now an astonishing £230. That’s an INCREDIBLE saving of £119, down from its average price of £349.
Receiving a four-star recommendation in its full review, the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap was praised by our reviewer for its stupendous cleaning abilities and articulated extension wand, dubbing it as “one of the most effective cordless stick vacuums around.” So be sure to act quickly so as not to miss this stonking deal.