CES 2024: Asus’ Zenbook Duo (2024) dual-screen laptop is a game changer

However, there’s plenty else about this machine to like. With the included Bluetooth keyboard attached to the lower screen, the Zenbook Duo really does feel like a regular laptop, and its pogo pin charging and data connection means there’s no lag or pairing to faff around with. It should just work every time you connect it.

As a keyboard, it feels superbly comfortable, too – which is another feather in Asus’ cap. Often these thin Bluetooth keyboards just don’t feel particularly substantial. This one, however, is different. The key action has loads of travel, there’s a decent amount of positive feedback and the keys don’t wobble or rattle annoyingly, either.

The ability to use the machine like a regular laptop is important and it isn’t too heavy or bulky with the keyboard attached, either, at 1.65kg and measuring 313 x 217 x 19.9mm (WDH). That isn’t all that much heavier than most regular 14in laptops, let alone one with two full-resolution displays.

However, it only fully comes into its own when you remove the keyboard. If you’re desperate to, you can use it with a partial or full-screen touch keyboard on the lower half, but you’ll only be making the most of its dual screens if you type and mouse using the Bluetooth keyboard and prop up the laptop behind it, showing both screens.

The key here is that to prop it up, all you have to do is fold out the Zenbook’s built-in kickstand. This takes the form of a sturdy flap that folds out from the base of the laptop to keep it propped up on a desk. And it works in both dual-landscape mode or portrait mode, too.

It sounds mundane, but it’s this single aspect of the Zenbook Duo’s design that gives it a major advantage over its main rival, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. That laptop requires the use of a fiddly case to keep it propped up on your desk and it isn’t nearly as sturdy as the Asus’ kickstand and it adds both weight and bulk as well.

And you’ll want to gaze on both screens as long as possible because they’re both 14in 3K 120Hz OLED units, delivering peak brightness up to 500 nits and full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. There’s also a cheaper version with dual Full HD+ screens (1,920 x 1,200) with the same specifications.

Not only that, but there’s even a good selection of ports and sockets scattered around the edges of this laptop, with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C sockets, one USB-A port, a full-sized HDMI 2.1 output and a 3.5mm audio jack.

And lastly, as for the internals, they’re as you might expect, with the latest Intel Core Ultra chips inside, accompanied by integrated Intel Arc graphics. You can have it with either a Core Ultra 5, 7 or 9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

