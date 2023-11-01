Best Black Friday deals 2023: Early offers and bargains have landed
Looking for the best Black Friday deals? Our round-up features top early offers from Dyson, Apple, Ninja and more
As the sales event of the year quickly approaches, now is the time to start hunting down the best Black Friday deals. While originally confined to the first Friday after American Thanksgiving, which falls on 24 November this year, Black Friday deals have started emerging earlier and earlier as each sa goes by. This year, you can expect top offers and bargains to become available throughout the entire month of November, with some of the best deals being the ones that drop early. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, mattress, air fryer, vacuum, VPN service or what have you, we’ll aim to bring the top bargains on a broad range of items.
However, while it brings with it substantial savings and great opportunities to secure premium products for less, Black Friday can also be quite a hectic shopping experience. With the myriad offers available, it can be difficult to know where to find the best deal on a product or whether a discount offers real savings, or is just price-adjustment trickery. Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve honed our deals-finding skills over decades of coverage and will only recommend a deal if it is truly a deal, as we compare a product’s deal price to its average total. We will also only recommend products that we think are up to snuff, with the products listed below being ones we’ve reviewed and rated highly.
To find out more information about the sales period, check our full Black Friday guide. If you want to see all the best Black Friday deals that are currently on offer, simply scroll down the page.
The best Black Friday deals in 2023
1. Ninja AF100UK (Was £121, now £79)
Our favourite mid-range air fryer, the Ninja AF100UK offers users a spacious 3.8L basket, settings for roasting, reheating and dehydrating, as well as straightforwardly great cooking performance. A top model from a reliable brand, an early Black Friday bargain sees the AF100UK available for over £40 less than its average price on Amazon.
2. Dyson Omni-glide (Was £299, now £199)
Dyson has lopped £100 off the price of its Omni-glide vacuum cleaner as parts of its early Black Friday offering. A top-drawer cleaner for hard floors and more, we gave the Omni-glide five stars and our recommended award in our original review, citing the vacuum’s manoeuvrability, lightness and suction power as positives.
3. Sony Bravia X75WL 55in (Was £782, now £649)
Part of Sony’s new 2023 TV line-up, the X75WL is a 4K LED model with HDR support and built-in Google TV. A great mid-range option, the X75WL has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, falling over £100 from an average of £782 to just £649. This looks to be one of the best early TV deals going this Black Friday, so be sure to snap it up before it’s gone.
4. Save up to 65% on mattresses and bedding at Emma
There are a bumper crop of deals available at Emma ahead of Black Friday, with everything from the five-star NextGen Premium, to the Luxe Cooling Mattress and the classic Emma Original seeing significant discounts. To give you an idea of the savings on offer, a NextGen Premium king size mattress previously set at £1,129 is now just £565.
5. Apple iPad (2021) (Was £369, now £319)
Slim and lightweight, versatile and fitted with a top quality webcam, the Apple iPad is the go-to tablet for a reason. Though it rarely drops in price, the 2021 iPad has seen an early Black Friday discount at AO, falling by a neat £50.
6. Honor 90 Lite (Was £250, now £200)
Already one of our favourite budget models, the Honor 90 Lite beats out similarly-priced rivals thanks to its strong main camera, solid battery life and oodles of internal storage. Dubbed our favourite £250 phone, the Honor 90 Lite can now be picked up for just £200 thanks to a stonking early Black Friday deal.
7. Asus Zenbook 14 (Was £900, now £780)
A gorgeously designed, slim, lightweight laptop, this Asus Zenbook 14 configuration offers up an OLED touchscreen, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Powerful and attractive, the Zenbook normally costs £900 at John Lewis and an average of £1,047 on Amazon – for Black Friday however, it’s just £780.
8. Garmin Epix (Gen 2) (Was £900, now £600)
A five-star wearable, the Gen. 2 Garmin Epix has it all: an AMOLED touchscreen, a smorgasbord of sports features and full-colour international maps. Our original review did quibble at its lofty £900 price, however, a frankly bonkers £300 Black Friday discount takes care of that concern and then some.
9. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £219, now £169)
One of our favourite air fryers overall, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone packs in two 3.8L baskets, handy settings for roasting, reheating and syncing up its drawers, as well as its Max Crisp mode, which fries frozen foods to fine crisp in a flash. Ordinarily £219, AO have set the appliance at £169 for Black Friday, with AO members able to pick it up for just £129.
10. Kenwood kMix (Was £299, now £229)
A good stand mixer is a massive upgrade for busy kitchens. The Kenwood kMix is one of our favourite entry-level models, proving sturdy, handsome and effective in testing. Now you can secure this five-star stand mixer for less, with a neat £70 discount currently available at AO in advance of Black Friday.