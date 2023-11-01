Best Black Friday deals 2023: Early offers and bargains have landed

As the sales event of the year quickly approaches, now is the time to start hunting down the best Black Friday deals. While originally confined to the first Friday after American Thanksgiving, which falls on 24 November this year, Black Friday deals have started emerging earlier and earlier as each sa goes by. This year, you can expect top offers and bargains to become available throughout the entire month of November, with some of the best deals being the ones that drop early. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, mattress, air fryer, vacuum, VPN service or what have you, we’ll aim to bring the top bargains on a broad range of items.

However, while it brings with it substantial savings and great opportunities to secure premium products for less, Black Friday can also be quite a hectic shopping experience. With the myriad offers available, it can be difficult to know where to find the best deal on a product or whether a discount offers real savings, or is just price-adjustment trickery. Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve honed our deals-finding skills over decades of coverage and will only recommend a deal if it is truly a deal, as we compare a product’s deal price to its average total. We will also only recommend products that we think are up to snuff, with the products listed below being ones we’ve reviewed and rated highly.

To find out more information about the sales period, check our full Black Friday guide. If you want to see all the best Black Friday deals that are currently on offer, simply scroll down the page.