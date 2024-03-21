Coffee consumption facts

With approximately 400 billion cups consumed globally every year, it’s safe to say coffee is the world’s beverage of choice. It’s delicious, it provides a little boost when needed and there’s an entire culture built around its consumption.

From trendy Parisian cafés to bustling Vietnamese coffeehouses, coffee is more than just a drink, it’s an excuse to socialise, an escape from day-to-day drudgery and perhaps even a reason to get out of bed on particularly dreary Monday mornings.

But just how deep does the global desire for coffee go? And how does consumption look around the world? To give you an overview, here are some of the key statistics concerning coffee consumption from all around the planet.

How much coffee is consumed in the UK?

Here in the UK, we’re no strangers to a cup of coffee. Most of our coffee drinking is done at home (65%, to be precise) and the average UK adult consumes roughly two cups every single day. It’s estimated that, as a nation, we put away roughly 98 million cups daily.

Consumption at home in the UK is still dominated by instant coffee but, as people get more serious about their coffee, that could be set to change. Higher quality options, like premium coffee pods and ground coffee, are gaining popularity, marking a shift in the way the nation enjoys its hot drinks.

READ NEXT: Best coffee machines

Most popular coffee drinks

Instant coffee might be the most common choice in UK households, but out and about it’s a different story. Research conducted by the British Coffee Association sampled 5,000 people from across the country and asked them about their coffee habits. It revealed that the nation’s favourite coffee is a latte, favoured for its smooth, easy-to-drink blend of steamed milk and espresso. Overall, it was the coffee of choice for 35% of participants.

The simple Americano – which is just hot water and espresso – came in a close second place with 28% of the vote. This was followed by the cappuccino, the flat white and a simple, plain espresso, with 20%, 15% and 12% of the vote, respectively.

READ NEXT: Best coffee pod machines

Coffee consumption around the world

The UK may have a serious coffee habit, but it’s far from the only nation that appreciates a good cup of Joe. Around the world, an estimated 400 billion cups of coffee are drunk every year, making it the most popular drink worldwide, after water.