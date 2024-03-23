Grab the four-star Sage Bambino coffee machine at a fantastic price in the Amazon spring sale

We found the Sage Bambino SES450BSS to have many pros in our tests, earning it four stars out of five and our Recommended Award. It’s an espresso coffee machine that gets the job done well and, as part of Amazon’s Deal Days sale, it’s also currently retailing at a cheaper price than usual.

Right now, you can bag the Sage Bambino for only £229, which is a massive £58 saving on the machine’s average price of £287 on the site.

Did the Sage Bambino SES450BSS get a good review?