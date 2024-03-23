Grab the four-star Sage Bambino coffee machine at a fantastic price in the Amazon spring sale
The Sage Bambino is easy to use, recommended by our team and cheaper than usual in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale
We found the Sage Bambino SES450BSS to have many pros in our tests, earning it four stars out of five and our Recommended Award. It’s an espresso coffee machine that gets the job done well and, as part of Amazon’s Deal Days sale, it’s also currently retailing at a cheaper price than usual.
Right now, you can bag the Sage Bambino for only £229, which is a massive £58 saving on the machine’s average price of £287 on the site.
Did the Sage Bambino SES450BSS get a good review?
- The Sage Bambino received four stars out of five in our full review and was crowned the best espresso maker in our coffee machine roundup.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Sage Bambino SES450BSS?
- At 16 x 32 x 26cm (WDH) it has a compact design great for smaller kitchens.
- As our tests proved, the Bambino delivers on Sage’s promise of super speedy three-second brewing. This makes it an ideal machine for back-to-back coffee-making.
- The Bambino is also delightfully easy to use.
- You’ll get a nice selection of starter accessories, including a stainless steel milk jug and pressurised and unpressurised baskets.
Are there any disadvantages to this Sage Bambino SES450BSS deal?
- The machine lacks a solenoid valve, making the steam wand awkward to operate without making a mess at times.
- The 54mm portafilter on the Bambino feels a little disappointing compared to the ones in Sage’s other machines.
How has the Sage Bambino SES450BSS’s price changed over time?
- The Sage Bambino retailed at £330 back when we first reviewed it.
- Its average price on Amazon is £287, but with this deal you can have it for just £229.
