The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is a Black Friday BARGAIN
The award-winning Nespresso Vertuo Pop is not only cheaper this Black Friday, but comes with 30 free pods
Coffee lovers, rejoice! This Black Friday deal is ideal for those who want to amp up their morning caffeine fix without breaking the bank: the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is currently just £60 at John Lewis, down from its usual price of £100. And, as if that whopping £40 saving wasn’t enough, you’ll also get 30 complimentary coffee pods, ensuring buyers can enjoy a range of flavours from the get-go.
Performance-wise, the Vertuo Pop certainly doesn’t disappoint: its design is not only space-saving and visually appealing, but it also delivers a range of brews that are robust in flavour. This machine is specifically designed to cater to the diverse palates of coffee aficionados, with a huge range of different pods on offer.
You might have already guessed that we’re fans of the Vertuo Pop here at Expert Reviews, awarding it four stars out of a possible five and a Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. In particular, we lauded its ease of use and the satisfying coffee it produces.
And with Christmas on the horizon, the Black Friday deal could be the perfect gift for a family member or friend who has always wanted a barista experience at home. What better way to tackle the long, gloomy winter days?
Just bear in mind that this delicious offer on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop will only last the length of the extended Black Friday period, meaning you’ll need to get in there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.