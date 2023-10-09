Get a FANTASTIC deal on a five-star coffee machine this Amazon Prime Day

Bargain hunters, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day is here again, with deals on pretty much anything you could possibly want. Take this bargain for coffee aficionados: the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is now just £450, which is a phenomenal saving of £99, or 18%. Wow.

The deal will only last until the end of Wednesday 11 October, however, and you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to it (sign up for a free trial here).