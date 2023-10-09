Get a FANTASTIC deal on a five-star coffee machine this Amazon Prime Day
Scrimp on your spending, not the quality of your coffee with the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo this Amazon Prime Day
Bargain hunters, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day is here again, with deals on pretty much anything you could possibly want. Take this bargain for coffee aficionados: the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is now just £450, which is a phenomenal saving of £99, or 18%. Wow.
The deal will only last until the end of Wednesday 11 October, however, and you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to it (sign up for a free trial here).
We tested the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo One Touch model, which earned a well-deserved five stars out of five in our original review and we also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That’s the highest praise we can bestow, but the Evo certainly lives up to it.
It offers the convenience of one-touch cappuccinos, lattes and more. With a simple press of a button, you can enjoy your favourite coffee drinks effortlessly. Say goodbye to complicated brewing processes and hello to barista-quality beverages in the comfort of your own home.
Naturally, the most important aspect of any coffee machine is the taste of the coffee it produces, and the Magnifica Evo doesn’t disappoint. Coffee made with this machine tastes great, making the most of the beans you’re using. Ease of use is another highlight: whether you’re a seasoned coffee connoisseur or a beginner, the Magnifica Evo is designed to be user-friendly. The intuitive controls and clear display make it easy to customise your coffee to your exact preferences.
If upping your at-home coffee game is a priority, jump on this De’Longhi Magnifica Evo deal pronto. You haven’t got long, though, because the Amazon Prime Day sale will end at midnight on Wednesday 11 October.