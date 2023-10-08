Save BIG on the Sage the Barista Express this Amazon Prime Day

We awarded the Sage the Barista Express an impressive four stars out of five, as well as an Expert Reviews Recommended award, in our original review. Our high praise reflects the quality and excellence built into this espresso machine, making it a top choice for those seeking a premium coffee experience.

One of the headline features of the Sage the Barista Express is its stainless steel finish, which exudes durability and, most importantly, style. It’s an espresso machine that will stand the test of time.