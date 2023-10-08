Save BIG on the Sage the Barista Express this Amazon Prime Day
The award-winning Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine is far cheaper for Amazon Prime Day
This is a delicious deal tailor-made for coffee lovers: the Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine is now a jaw-dropping £289 for Amazon Prime Day, which is a massive £141 saving. The Sage the Barista Express is a top-tier espresso machine that boasts impressive features, so nab it while it’s cheap. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to do so, but signing up for a free trial is a piece of cake.
We awarded the Sage the Barista Express an impressive four stars out of five, as well as an Expert Reviews Recommended award, in our original review. Our high praise reflects the quality and excellence built into this espresso machine, making it a top choice for those seeking a premium coffee experience.
One of the headline features of the Sage the Barista Express is its stainless steel finish, which exudes durability and, most importantly, style. It’s an espresso machine that will stand the test of time.
At its regular price, we felt it was worth every penny and now it’s £141 cheaper, it’s a deal you definitely want to take advantage of. With its solid build, advanced features, and precision controls, Sage’s craftsmanship and attention to detail is evident in every coffee you brew.
The Barista Express’s milk jug and steamer are handy extras, creating soft, textured milk that’s perfect for lattes, cappuccinos and more. You can achieve barista-quality milk froth in the comfort of your own home, adding a touch of luxury to your daily coffee routine.
The unmissable Sage the Barista Express Amazon Prime Day deal will be available only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October, though. Take advantage of the 22% discount before it disappears!