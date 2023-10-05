This early Amazon Prime Day discount is UNMISSABLE

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us and there’s no better time to grab the Amazon Echo Dot 5th generation (2022). Now sitting at an astonishingly low price of just £22, this is a remarkable deal for an equally sublime smart speaker.

In fact, we’ve never seen this 5th gen Echo Dot cost less. Since this discount is likely to last only until the end of Amazon Prime Day on 11 October, you’ll want to make your move quickly to make this sublime smart speaker yours for less.