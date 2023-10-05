This early Amazon Prime Day discount is UNMISSABLE
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot (2022) has dropped to an all-time-low price
Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us and there’s no better time to grab the Amazon Echo Dot 5th generation (2022). Now sitting at an astonishingly low price of just £22, this is a remarkable deal for an equally sublime smart speaker.
In fact, we’ve never seen this 5th gen Echo Dot cost less. Since this discount is likely to last only until the end of Amazon Prime Day on 11 October, you’ll want to make your move quickly to make this sublime smart speaker yours for less.
But before you rush to grab one, what exactly is so great about the latest iteration of the Echo Dot? The Echo Dot series is no stranger to gradual improvements, and this fifth-generation model continues the tradition of excellence, earning a perfect five-star rating and a coveted Best Buy award in our full-length review.
We were particularly impressed by the improved sound quality of its larger 1.73in speaker, especially in the bass department where it produced reduced distortion, even at higher volumes, compared to its predecessors. This smart speaker delivers an immersive audio experience that will enhance your music and entertainment.
Another notable addition is the temperature sensor, which opens up exciting possibilities for home automation. You can integrate it into your routines, allowing your Echo Dot to control your thermostat or a fan based on ambient temperature. Additionally, it doubles as a Wi-Fi extender, ensuring a strong and reliable connection throughout your home.
At its original review price of £55, the Echo Dot was already considered the best value smart speaker around. Now, at just £22 for Amazon Prime Day, it’s a no-brainer. Act fast as these sorts of deals don’t come around very often: it’s simply an irresistible choice for the money, whether you’re a smart speaker enthusiast or just looking to upgrade your home without breaking the bank.