This Nothing Phone (1) Amazon Prime Day deal is EVERYTHING
With its slick Glyph lighting system and striking design, the Nothing Phone (1) is an Amazon Prime Day must-have
Amazon Prime Day’s latest iteration, the Prime Big Deal Days event, is finally here, bringing with it a host of top-notch bargains. One deal in particular that caught our eye is this sterling offer on the Nothing Phone (1). This innovative Android phone, originally priced at an average total of £368 on Amazon, is now available at an irresistible price of just £289. Phew!
That’s a noteworthy £80 discount you won’t want to let pass you by. So be sure to act fast, because this offer will only be available until midnight on Wednesday 11 October, when the Amazon Prime Day event ends. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member gain access to the deal, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
So what makes the Nothing Phone (1) unique among the sea of smartphones? It earned our stamp of approval with a positive four-star score and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original Nothing Phone (1) review, drawing praise for its eye-catching clear-backed design and one-of-a-kind Glyph lighting system, which utilises over 900 LEDs in the phone’s back to deliver notifications and more.
Outside of being tech-nerd eye candy, the handset also boasts solid performance thanks to its 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, which offers reliable mid-range speediness. When it comes to visuals, the Nothing Phone (1) doesn’t disappoint. Its 6.55in FHD+ OLED display is a pleasure to use and proved impressively colour accurate in testing.
With the Nothing Phone (2) recently released, deals on the original model have improved dramatically, with this Amazon Prime Day sales event offering likely to be one of the best we’ll see for a while. Currently, you can nab a phone that offers impressive performance, standout design and a stunning display, at a price that won’t sting your wallet. So, mark your calendar and don’t miss out on this deal, which available only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October.