This Nothing Phone (1) Amazon Prime Day deal is EVERYTHING

So what makes the Nothing Phone (1) unique among the sea of smartphones? It earned our stamp of approval with a positive four-star score and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original Nothing Phone (1) review, drawing praise for its eye-catching clear-backed design and one-of-a-kind Glyph lighting system, which utilises over 900 LEDs in the phone’s back to deliver notifications and more.

Outside of being tech-nerd eye candy, the handset also boasts solid performance thanks to its 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, which offers reliable mid-range speediness. When it comes to visuals, the Nothing Phone (1) doesn’t disappoint. Its 6.55in FHD+ OLED display is a pleasure to use and proved impressively colour accurate in testing.