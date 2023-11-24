Fitbit Charge 5 PLUNGES in price for Black Friday
The superb Fitbit Charge 5 is currently just £99 on Amazon for Black Friday, down from £119
For Black Friday, Amazon is offering a significant discount on the Fitbit Charge 5, now priced at just £99, down from its average of £119 on the website. This deal represents an excellent opportunity to nab what we at Expert Reviews consider to be the best Fitbit overall at a highly competitive price.
The Fitbit Charge 5 stands out in the fitness tracker market due to its built-in GPS, a feature that places it ahead of similarly priced competitors. The design improvements over the Fitbit Charge 4 include a colour AMOLED panel with rounded corners, replacing the monochrome square face of the previous model. Additionally, the device is 10% thinner, enhancing its wearability.
Apart from design enhancements, the Charge 5 boasts a range of health and fitness features. It can automatically track 20 different activity types and includes new tools for overall health monitoring. Unique capabilities like the ability to measure electrodermal activity (EDA) and perform electrocardiogram (ECG) tests set it apart. These features complement the existing stress management tools, blood oxygen saturation, and menstrual cycle monitoring.
Fitbit enhances the value of this offer by including a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the purchase. This service adds to the Charge 5’s appeal, allowing users to fully utilise every feature and gain deeper insights into their health and fitness data.
The Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon presents the perfect opportunity to own a top-of-the-line fitness tracker at an attractive price. Its combination of advanced health tracking features, improved design and the added bonus of Fitbit Premium make it the perfect choice for anyone looking to enhance their health and fitness journey.