The PlayStation 5 Slim is cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime members
The PS5 excelled in our testing, and now Prime members can get the Slim model for its lowest price ever ahead of Amazon’s spring sale
Ahead of Amazon’s spring sale, the PS5 Slim disc edition has dropped down to its lowest price on record. Previously averaging around £442 on Amazon, this deal sees the Playstation 5 Slim disc edition discounted to just £389. This offer is only valid until 28 March, so be sure to get in quick.
While anyone can pick up the PS5 Slim disc edition for £409, this deal also includes an extra £20 discount, exclusively offered to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t currently have an account, you can still take advantage of the sale by signing up for a free 30-day trial – just follow the link below.
Did the Playstation 5 Slim disc edition get a good review?
- We don’t have a full review of the Playstation 5 Slim, but it has almost identical specifications to the standard PS5, and should therefore perform the same.
- The only difference in the specifications are positive ones, with the PS5 Slim reducing the bulky design and improving internal storage from 825GB to 1TB. The USB-A port on the front is also replaced with a second USB-C port.
- Otherwise, all of the positives in our Playstation 5 review apply here too, including the five-star rating and Best Buy award.
What’s so good about the Playstation 5 Slim disc edition?
- The PS5 delivered consistently fast loading times during testing.
- The DualSense controller is innovative and immersive to use.
- The new user interface feels much more intuitive than the PS4’s.
- Gorgeous graphical performance, particularly with ray-tracing activated.
- The PS5 Slim is both smaller and lighter than the standard model, while also offering more internal storage.
Are there any disadvantages to this Playstation 5 Slim disc edition deal?
- The Xbox Series X proved to be more powerful in our head-to-head test.
- It’s only a record-low price for Amazon Prime members.
How has the Playstation 5 Slim disc edition’s price changed over time?
- The PS5 Slim disc edition has been discounted to £409 before, but this deal takes an extra £20 off the price tag, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, bringing it down to a record-low £389.
- The PS5 Slim disc edition originally launched for £480.
