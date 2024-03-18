The PlayStation 5 Slim is cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime members

Ahead of Amazon’s spring sale, the PS5 Slim disc edition has dropped down to its lowest price on record. Previously averaging around £442 on Amazon, this deal sees the Playstation 5 Slim disc edition discounted to just £389. This offer is only valid until 28 March, so be sure to get in quick.

While anyone can pick up the PS5 Slim disc edition for £409, this deal also includes an extra £20 discount, exclusively offered to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t currently have an account, you can still take advantage of the sale by signing up for a free 30-day trial – just follow the link below.