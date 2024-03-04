Best hair diffuser for curly hair 2024: Maximise your style and make the most of your curls from £10

How do I use my diffuser?

There are two main ways you can use a diffuser – with the attachment closer to the head, using the bowl to gently scrunch your curls and add bounce; or further away, as you’d normally use your hair dryer but with a more dispersed airflow.

In either case, start with damp hair – wash and gently towel-dry or “plop” first (wrapping the hair into a microfibre towel to remove most of the moisture), and add your favourite curl cream or scrunching jelly.

Take a section of the mid-lengths and ends of your hair, lightly scrunch them into the bowl and bring the diffuser close to your head with the ends of the hair still inside the bowl. Leave the dryer in place for around 20 to 30 seconds, then slowly take the dryer and diffuser away.

For extra volume, you can turn your head upside down as you carry out this process, allowing the diffuser’s fingers to create volume at the roots.

Alternatively, use the diffuser when holding the hair dryer as you would normally a few inches away from your hair, to create a gentler airstream that dries hair with less dehydrating heat. This can be a good way to rough-dry curly hair until it’s almost dry, then scrunch and finish with your favourite shine or styling product.

Are diffusers good for all hair types?

A diffuser can be used with any hair type or texture. You’ll find it especially useful for maintaining bounce in natural curls and waves, but if you have dry or frizz-prone straight hair and want a gentler way to dry, a diffuser (using the second method above) can be a good way to dry without damage.

If a sleek and poker-straight style is what you’re after, you’ll need a concentrator nozzle and a paddle brush; but a diffuser can be a great tool for gently drying all hair types for a more relaxed “undone” look.

What should I look for in a diffuser?

Some hair dryers will come with diffuser attachments in the box. If you’re looking to upgrade, a separate diffuser attachment will simply slide onto your existing hair dryer (if it’s the same diameter). Always check that it’s securely in place before using.

If you’re planning to use your diffuser to scrunch curls using the first method outlined above, a good depth of bowl will help you to hold your hair in place as it dries – especially if you have long or thick hair.

To keep curls separate as you dry and add lift, look for long finger-style prongs; and if you’re going for a voluminous look, longer fingers will help add more lift.