Best vibrator 2021: The most exciting vibrator sex toys for solo and partner play

The sex toy industry is booming (or should that be buzzing?), but with an ever-increasing choice of pleasure products on offer, it can be hard to choose the best vibrator for you or your special someone. Vibrators come in all shapes and sizes these days, ranging from wand massagers and plugs to ring vibrators and discreet, app-controlled wearables. Luckily, we’re here to help you pick out a vibrator that suits both your preferences and your budget.

Of course, it’s important to remember that sex toys – even the really good ones – are no replacement for the touch of a partner. You don’t need the best vibrator in the world to achieve orgasm, but research shows that for those who have difficulty reaching climax, a vibrator can help significantly. Even if you are orgasmically literate (or “cliterate”), a quality vibrator can offer new sensations to enhance your pleasure.

Scroll on to find out which vibrator is the right fit for your sex life. Before we dive into the products, though, our brief buying guide will go over some of the factors worth considering before you buy that vibrator of your dreams.

How to choose the best vibrator for you

How much should I spend on a sex toy?

First of all, you have to decide how much you’re willing to spend on a vibrator. Today, many premium vibrators will set you back £100 or more, but you can still find plenty of great models for under £50. If you use sex toys on a regular basis, it’s well worth investing in a more expensive, high-quality vibrator. Most pleasure products nowadays are USB rechargeable, and although they may be more expensive than battery-operated ones, they’re cheaper to maintain in the long run. In addition, they tend to be made with higher-quality materials than battery-operated alternatives.

What type of vibrator should I buy?

The aphorism “know thyself” applies here. It’s good to know your body and your sexual tastes because that will help you decide what kind of vibrator you end up buying. For example, do you want a toy that provides internal stimulation, external stimulation or both? Would you like a vibrator that provides erotic tickling or massaging? And do you plan to use it solo, with a partner during sex or via an app with a long-distance lover? Does it need to be waterproof for use in the bath and shower?

As established, there are different vibrators for different purposes, and it’s worth keeping the above points in mind as you browse the products in our roundup. Perhaps you already have an extensive collection of sex toys, in which case you may be after something unusual to deliver fresh sensations. But if you don’t have many toys, or aren’t sure what you want from a vibrator, we’d recommend going for a product that can perform a variety of functions – that way, you can get to know what you like.

Are some vibrator materials safer for the body?

These days, most vibrators are made of body-safe silicone, which is non-porous. Silicone sex toys are compatible with water-based lubricants, but you must never use silicone lubricant with a silicone toy as you can damage the materials, making it unsafe.

A material to avoid at all costs is jelly. This was typically used in the rabbit vibrators with rotating beads that were popular during the Sex and the City era. Jelly is porous so a toy with this material can cause infections, no matter how well you clean it.

The best vibrators to buy in 2021

1. Bestvibe G Spot Rabbit: Best for dual stimulation

Price: £34 | Buy now from Bestvibe



This unique device from Bestvibe will win you over in no time – once you get over the rather unusual appearance, that is. Overall, it looks like an alien version of the classic rabbit vibrator, with three vibrating prongs for stimulating the clitoris and a curved phallus with a textured surface to stimulate the G spot. Although to some it might resemble an extraterrestrial hand, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, considering it provokes sensations that are out of this world.

The ergonomic shape and orgasmic proficiency of the Bestvibe G Spot Rabbit are something to behold. Given its attributes, it’s perplexing that there aren’t more stimulators on the market with this design – it’s amazing, and there’s nothing quite like it. And while the orgasms are luxurious, the price is thankfully quite reasonable.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris and G spot; Motors: 3; App control: No; Patterns: 10; Waterproof: Yes (IPX6); Standout feature: Unusual four-pronged design

Buy now from Bestvibe

2. Satisfyer Little Secret: Best wearable app-controlled vibrator

Price: £45 | Buy now from Satisfyer



If you’re after an affordable, app-controlled wearable vibrator, you won’t find any better than the Little Secret from Satisfyer. Fitting snugly and covertly in your underwear, it comes with a magnet that keeps it fixed in place, and the contoured shape means it’s comfortable to wear while also being perfectly situated for stimulation. It’s ideal for enjoying some discreet partner play in public or in the privacy of your own home, and it also works wonderfully as a solo sex toy for clitoral stimulation, making it a versatile toy for singles and couples alike.

Using the Satisfyer Connect app, you can select from 11 preset vibration patterns, create custom patterns, sync the vibrations to music and even connect with a partner who can control the Little Secret from near or far. It can also be controlled using the Apple Watch but, for those who simply want to “press and go”, you can always just use the provided remote control.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris; Motors: 1; App control: Yes; Patterns: Unlimited (using the app); Waterproof: Yes (IPX7); Standout feature: Magnet fastening

Buy now from Satisfyer

3. Lovense Domi 2: Best mini-wand massager

Price: £130 | Buy now from LoveHoney



Wand massagers such as the Domi 2 from Lovense are absolutely perfect for couples interested in experimenting with sex toys for the first time. With the Domi 2, both partners can enjoy a mutual massage all over the body, so it doesn’t even have to be sexual unless you want it to be. But if you do want to use the toy for sexual purposes, then it can also provide superior clitoral stimulation thanks to its powerful motor, which is located inside the device head – exactly where you want it to be. Wand massagers also tend to be significantly more powerful than standard vibrators, and that’s especially true of the Domi 2.

It can be operated manually or with the Lovense app, which is ideal if you’re after a more personalised experience. The app allows you to select from presets, create your own patterns, connect with a long-distance partner and more. This product is significantly smaller than most wand massagers out there but rest assured, there’s no compromise on power or pleasure. It really is one of the best wand massage vibrators on the market, and well worth the asking price.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris, plus massage for other parts of the body; Motors: 1; App control: Yes; Patterns: Unlimited (using the app); Waterproof: Splashproof only; Standout feature: Powerful motor

Buy now from LoveHoney

4. Dame Arc: Best G spot stimulator

Price: £100 | Buy now from LoveHoney



The Arc has one of the most pleasingly ergonomic shapes you can find on any vibrator and it’s second to none for stimulating the G spot, which is situated on the front wall of the vagina and typically located 5-8 cm (2-3in) from the vaginal opening. Like most G spot stimulators, the Arc has a curved tip which also feels delicious for enjoying external clitoral stimulation, making it a very versatile toy indeed. This model also features a divinely deep rumbly motor, a squishy bulb tip with a clit-stimulating ridge, and an easy-reach curved handle, helping you explore your body and discover the perfect spot with ease.

There are five rumble modes to choose from, each with five levels of intensity, so there’s a setting for every person and every mood. Meanwhile, the quiet motor and lock function make it the ideal companion on trips away. Made from firm medical-grade silicone, it’s fully waterproof, latex-free and boasts an insertable length of 4.5in.

Key Specs – Area of stimulation: G spot, clitoris (not simultaneous); Motors: 1; App control: No; Patterns: 5 patterns, 5 intensities; Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: Ergonomic shape

Buy now from LoveHoney

5. Lora DiCarlo Tilt: Best warming plug vibrator

Price: £135 | Buy now from Lora DiCarlo



You’ve probably never seen a sex toy with this shape before. The Tilt from Lora DiCarlo is a dual stimulator for all genders, with an ingenious multipurpose design that allows for the stimulation of the G spot or prostate tissue and clitoral or perineum areas. It even has a warming function; reaching up to 104°F / 40°C (just above body temperature), it feels absolutely incredible on a cold winter night. Heat can stimulate blood flow to where you want it most, allowing for a more orgasmic (not to mention cosy) experience.

The dual stimulation points each have vibrating ends (internal and external) which can be independently controlled for a more personalised pleasure session. Although the shape looks unusual, you’ll soon become a convert once you’ve tried it. It’s simultaneously comfortable and titillating, and the fact that it can be used hands-free is a huge plus.

Key specs – Area of stimulation: Clitoris & vagina or anus (prostate) & perineum; Motors: 2; App control: No; Patterns: 3 patterns, 7 intensities; Waterproof: Yes; Standout feature: Warming function

Buy now from Lora DiCarlo

Venus O’Hara is an internationally renowned sexpert who specialises in sex toy reviews, product design and user education. She has tested over 700 sex toys since 2013 and she is on a mission to raise orgasmic awareness. When she’s not writing about sex toys or designing them, she can usually be found on her unmade bed, testing the latest adult novelty. You can follow Venus on Twitter and Instagram.