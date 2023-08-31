JBL Soundgear Sense hands-on review: Open-ear opportunity

Open-ear headphones are becoming increasingly popular and the launch of the JBL Soundgear Sense – the manufacturer’s first open-fit release – is more evidence of that trend.

Like the Cleer Audio Arc II and Shokz OpenFit, both of which were released this year, the Soundgear Sense allow you to enjoy whatever you’re listening to while remaining aware of your surroundings, all without having anything wedged into your ear canals.

While they might not break as much new ground as JBL suggests, I was reasonably impressed by what I heard when getting hands-on with them at a Club JBL event in Berlin this week.

JBL Soundgear Sense hands-on review: Key specifications, UK price and release date

Style: Open-ear earbuds with ear hooks and optional neckband

Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio coming via firmware updates Codec support: SBC and AAC

16.2mm Battery life: 6 hours for the earbuds, 18 hours in the charging case

15 minutes provides four hours of listening time Dust and water resistance rating: IP54

JBL Headphones App Weight: 12.85g per bud, 68.1g charging case

Black or white UK release date: 31 August

JBL Soundgear Sense hands-on review: Design, key features and first impressions

The JBL Soundgear Sense look and feel attractive, with curvy, soft-touch bodies that are a little weighty but sit comfortably over your ears. Their ear hooks take some getting used to but provide great stability: they remained secure on my head at all times and can be easily adjusted. Should you require it, there’s a silicone neckband that can be attached to both earbuds and slung around your neck for additional security.

An IP54 rating certifies the headphones dust-protected and splash-resistant, so they’ll withstand a reasonable amount of punishment, although they’re no match for Jabra’s newly announced Elite 8 Active earbuds, which come with an IP68 rating and were tested against the US Military’s Standard for Ruggedised Electronics (810H).