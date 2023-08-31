JBL Soundgear Sense hands-on review: Open-ear opportunity
Surprisingly strong low-end reproduction and an appealing design suggest the Soundgear Sense could be an astute buy for open-ear fans
Open-ear headphones are becoming increasingly popular and the launch of the JBL Soundgear Sense – the manufacturer’s first open-fit release – is more evidence of that trend.
Like the Cleer Audio Arc II and Shokz OpenFit, both of which were released this year, the Soundgear Sense allow you to enjoy whatever you’re listening to while remaining aware of your surroundings, all without having anything wedged into your ear canals.
While they might not break as much new ground as JBL suggests, I was reasonably impressed by what I heard when getting hands-on with them at a Club JBL event in Berlin this week.
JBL Soundgear Sense hands-on review: Key specifications, UK price and release date
- Style: Open-ear earbuds with ear hooks and optional neckband
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio coming via firmware updates
- Codec support: SBC and AAC
- Driver size: 16.2mm
- Battery life: 6 hours for the earbuds, 18 hours in the charging case
- Fast charging: 15 minutes provides four hours of listening time
- Dust and water resistance rating: IP54
- Companion app: JBL Headphones App
- Weight: 12.85g per bud, 68.1g charging case
- Colours: Black or white
- UK release date: 31 August
- UK price: £130
JBL Soundgear Sense hands-on review: Design, key features and first impressions
The JBL Soundgear Sense look and feel attractive, with curvy, soft-touch bodies that are a little weighty but sit comfortably over your ears. Their ear hooks take some getting used to but provide great stability: they remained secure on my head at all times and can be easily adjusted. Should you require it, there’s a silicone neckband that can be attached to both earbuds and slung around your neck for additional security.
An IP54 rating certifies the headphones dust-protected and splash-resistant, so they’ll withstand a reasonable amount of punishment, although they’re no match for Jabra’s newly announced Elite 8 Active earbuds, which come with an IP68 rating and were tested against the US Military’s Standard for Ruggedised Electronics (810H).
In terms of sound, I was pleasantly surprised by the weight of the bass response given the open-ear design. Low frequencies had plenty of energy and bounce to them, although I was left wanting slightly more definition from the sizeable 16.2mm drivers. EQ options within the companion app may have helped here – I wasn’t able to access these during the event – but the overall mix seemed fairly well balanced, with vocals delivered cleanly.
I’ll of course have to hold off making a final judgement on their sound quality until I’ve tested them across a wider range of conditions and musical genres, but the early signs are promising considering how many external distractions there were at the Club JBL event.
Earbuds battery life of six hours and a total of 24 hours with the charging case isn’t anything remarkable but should be plenty for most people – especially given the Soundgear Sense’s fast-charging capabilities. I do have slight concerns over the size of the charging case, however. It’s quite a substantial slab and will require sizeable pockets or a larger bag to accommodate.
Headphones with ear hooks will always require a larger case than their traditional true wireless counterparts, but I can see the size of this case being off-putting for those whose primary use case will be at the gym or while exercising. I didn’t get a chance to test call quality via their four integrated microphones at the event, nor was I able to try out Bluetooth multipoint or explore any of the other in-app features. Rest assured, however, I will be doing so as soon as I have received a sample ahead of my full review.
JBL Soundgear Sense hands-on review: Early verdict
JBL is marketing the Soundgear Sense as earbuds for “all-day” use but I’m not convinced their open-ear design will replace more traditional in-ear options just yet. Instead, I see them as appealing to runners and gym-goers, and in that capacity, they’re shaping up to be an excellent mid-range option. Further testing will reveal just how attractive a proposition they are, but their sound quality came as a pleasant surprise and they’re comfortable to wear, even if the bulking charging case isn’t particularly practical.