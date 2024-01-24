Get this OUTRAGEOUS OnePlus 12 preorder deal while it lasts

The countdown is on until the launch of the OnePlus 12 but today you can preorder the Chinese manufacturer’s 2024 flagship smartphone ahead of its release date on 6 February.

By ordering the largest 16GB of RAM plus 512GB storage option, you’ll save 10% off its list price too; that’s a total of £899 and very much worth doing since the 12GB of RAM plus 256GB storage option is £849 at present. Better yet, you’ll receive a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – worth a whopping £179 – for the pleasure meaning there’s a total of £279 worth of savings to be had by investing today.

View deal at OnePlus

Still, while these savings are tempting, you need to be sure the OnePlus 12 is for you. Why should you opt for OnePlus over rival smartphones from Google and Apple?

We awarded the smartphone four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommend award in our full review for its all-round excellency, starting with a display that is a real treat. Fans of big-screen devices will be happy to see the OnePlus 12 has a 6.82in and 3,168 x 1,440 OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. That screen also has Dolby Vision accreditation, so you know it’s suitable for viewing even all kinds of content.