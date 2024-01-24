Get this OUTRAGEOUS OnePlus 12 preorder deal while it lasts
This delightful OnePlus 12 preorder deal will net you the most storage possible for just £50 extra, plus a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2
The countdown is on until the launch of the OnePlus 12 but today you can preorder the Chinese manufacturer’s 2024 flagship smartphone ahead of its release date on 6 February.
By ordering the largest 16GB of RAM plus 512GB storage option, you’ll save 10% off its list price too; that’s a total of £899 and very much worth doing since the 12GB of RAM plus 256GB storage option is £849 at present. Better yet, you’ll receive a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – worth a whopping £179 – for the pleasure meaning there’s a total of £279 worth of savings to be had by investing today.
Still, while these savings are tempting, you need to be sure the OnePlus 12 is for you. Why should you opt for OnePlus over rival smartphones from Google and Apple?
We awarded the smartphone four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommend award in our full review for its all-round excellency, starting with a display that is a real treat. Fans of big-screen devices will be happy to see the OnePlus 12 has a 6.82in and 3,168 x 1,440 OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. That screen also has Dolby Vision accreditation, so you know it’s suitable for viewing even all kinds of content.
Dolby Vision also supports the smartphone’s 4K video recording for an even crisper output via the OnePlus 12’s well-appointed triple camera array. It houses a 50MP f/1.6 shooter, a 64MP 3x optical telephoto (an upgrade on the OnePlus 11’s 2x zoom) and a 48MP ultrawide unit on its rear, with the set impressing us with positive performance in both good light and bad.
Crucially, the whole package is backed up with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset too, which has brought incredibly quick and efficient performance that’s fitted with generative AI add-ons to boot. And there’s a massive 5,400mAh battery to bring much better value for money in the stamina stakes than most rivals.
Suffice it to say, the OnePlus 12 is a whole heap cheaper than its similar-sized rivals too: you’re paying at least £1,149 for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, £1,349 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and £999 for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Undercutting these big-name rivals leaves you with a, while still pricey, excellent value Android smartphone. And since OnePlus is throwing in an extra 4GB of RAM and a massive 256GB of storage for just £50 extra at the time of writing, plus the four-star rated and spatial audio-enabled OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (£179), now is the time to buy.
You’ve got a choice of two colourways, Flowy Emerald or Silky Black, but either makes for a pretty purchase in our books. Should you want to see how the competitors stack up, check out our roundup of the best smartphones you can buy, but don’t wait around as this OnePlus 12 preorder discount and additional freebies will not stick around for long.