This award-winning robot vacuum is CRAZY CHEAP this Black Friday
The price of the fantastic, five-star Eufy RoboVac 30C has tumbled down to a mere £140 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Eufy RoboVac 30C, a Best Buy award-winning robot vacuum, is available for just £140, a significant reduction from its average price of £210. Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our original review, this robot vacuum stands out as a powerful, reliable and user-friendly option. In fact, this is only 1p more than the cheapest this vacuum has ever been (during Black Friday 2021).
The RoboVac 30C is notable for its power and quiet operation. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for convenient voice control. It’s designed to navigate around your home automatically, fitting under furniture and cleaning carpets efficiently. With up to 1hr 40mins of cleaning per charge, it can handle even large rooms without frequent recharging.
Despite its competitive price, the Eufy RoboVac 30C doesn’t compromise on features. It has a circular design, measuring 325mm in diameter and 72mm tall, allowing it to clean hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum is equipped with a 0.6-litre dust bin and motorised rubber wheels for stability. It includes a pair of spinning brushes at the front for edge and corner cleaning.
Performance-wise, the RoboVac 30C impresses with its cleaning ability. It features 1,500Pa of suction power and operates in three power modes: Standard, BoostIQ, and Max. The BoostIQ mode automatically adjusts suction power for different floor types, maximising battery use during cleaning. Various cleaning settings, such as Auto, Edge, Spot and Quick modes, are available for tailored cleaning needs.
The Eufy RoboVac 30C offers exceptional value, especially at its Black Friday price. While it’s not the best robot vacuum on the market, it does the job well at a price that can’t be beaten.