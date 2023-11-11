Black Friday: Get a FREE Echo Pop with this early Amazon deal

Not only do these speakers come in a compact design, but they also deliver impressive audio quality for their size. Whether you’re looking to set up a multi-room audio system or just want to enhance your listening experience, these speakers have got you covered.

It’s worth clarifying why we awarded the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker just three stars out of five in our full-length review. Our primary quibble was on price point: for its £45 RRP, the Echo Pop just didn’t blow away the competition, including its stablemate the Echo Dot (5th gen). Courtesy of this 2-for-1 deal, though, that’s no longer a problem with each of these fantastic smart speakers essentially costing you just £20.

In other words, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your audio setup or gift one to a friend or family member. Just enter the code ECHOPOP at the checkout on Amazon, and you’ll be on your way to doubling the smart sound in your life. Just be sure to select the Black colourway, as it seems Amazon has restricted the savings to just this model.

Remember, exceptional deals like this don’t last forever – especially down at Amazon where deals seemingly fluctuate constantly. Act quickly and make the most of this pre-Black Friday offer before it’s gone.