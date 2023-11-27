Black Friday deals: Get a FIVE-STAR Sonos speaker at a jaw-dropping price this Cyber Monday

Despite its substantial size and weight, the Sonos Move is designed with practicality and elegance in mind. It features a user-friendly design with touch-sensitive controls and a hollow rear that doubles as a carrying handle. Additionally, its weatherproof and drop-proof build, along with a user-replaceable battery, underscores its durability and long-term value​​.

In terms of sound quality, the Sonos Move excels with a powerful and nuanced audio output. Equipped with a downwards firing tweeter and a forward-facing mid-woofer, supported by class D digital amplifiers, the speaker provides a rich, detailed, and controlled sound experience​​.