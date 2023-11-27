Black Friday deals: Get a FIVE-STAR Sonos speaker at a jaw-dropping price this Cyber Monday
The Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Sonos Move speaker has crashed to just £239 for Cyber Monday
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon offers an unbeatable deal on the Sonos Move, now available for just £239. Significantly down from its average price of £379, this marks the lowest price the speaker has ever been on the site. The Sonos Move, celebrated with a five-star rating and a Best Buy award in our original review, stands out for its unparalleled sound quality and robust features.
Renowned for its ease of use and superior sound, the Sonos Move is a versatile, battery-powered speaker with Bluetooth connectivity. It’s ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, effortlessly fitting into various settings from your living room to the garden. Its TruePlay technology tailors the speaker’s sound to its surroundings, ensuring optimal audio performance wherever it’s placed.
Despite its substantial size and weight, the Sonos Move is designed with practicality and elegance in mind. It features a user-friendly design with touch-sensitive controls and a hollow rear that doubles as a carrying handle. Additionally, its weatherproof and drop-proof build, along with a user-replaceable battery, underscores its durability and long-term value.
In terms of sound quality, the Sonos Move excels with a powerful and nuanced audio output. Equipped with a downwards firing tweeter and a forward-facing mid-woofer, supported by class D digital amplifiers, the speaker provides a rich, detailed, and controlled sound experience.
The Sonos Move is a comprehensive, high-quality smart speaker that fills a unique spot in the Sonos multi-room family. Its combination of portability, superior sound quality, and robust design make it a highly attractive choice, especially at this discounted Cyber Monday price. This Amazon deal is the perfect opportunity for those looking to enhance their audio experience with a top-tier smart speaker.