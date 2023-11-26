Apple Watch SE 2 price PLUMMETS for Black Friday

Safety features are a prominent aspect of the Apple Watch SE 2. It includes advanced options such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and the new Crash Detection. These features ensure that help is just a wrist tap away in critical situations, providing users and their loved ones with peace of mind.

For the fitness enthusiasts, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a game-changer. It not only tracks daily activity but also offers advanced training options through an enhanced Workout app. You can view your activity trends in the Fitness app on their iPhone, so you can keep track of your health and fitness journey and monitor your progress. The watch also delivers important health notifications like high and low heart rate alerts and irregular rhythm notifications.

Entertainment and convenience are at the heart of the Apple Watch SE 2 experience. You can enjoy your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks on the go, making it perfect for both leisure and exercise. With Apple Pay integrated into the watch, making purchases is instant and secure, adding to its array of practical functionalities.

The watch’s swim-proof design ensures it can keep up with active lifestyles, including water-based activities. Furthermore, the sleep stages tracking feature offers insights into sleep patterns, providing valuable information on REM, core and deep sleep stages.

