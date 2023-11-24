Black Friday: The Apple Watch Ultra just got CHEAPER
Had your eye on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra? This Black Friday deal is your perfect chance to get one for less
Black Friday deals are already making waves, and you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s latest amazing offer on the superb Apple Watch Ultra, now available for just £599 – down from a previous deal price of £649. It’s high “time” to grab yourself a bargain!
With an improved battery life that lasts up to two days, the Apple Watch Ultra will keep going as long as you do. Absolutely loaded with the latest bells and whistles – including heart-rate monitor, fall detection and water resistance to 100 metres – plus Apple’s largest, brightest watch display for improved readability, there’s not a lot this smart timepiece doesn’t excel at.
New features include a highly accurate dual-frequency GPS system that enhances location tracking – essential tech for outdoor activities like hiking and cycling.
For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, the Apple Watch Ultra is ruggedly built and designed to withstand the elements, making it ideal for outdoor adventures, while its new depth gauge and advanced diving capabilities mean extreme water sports are a go – features that water sports enthusiasts will find invaluable.
A handy action button provides quick access to a range of functions and apps, further enriching the experience.
With a four-star Expert Reviews rating and at the doubly reduced price of £599, the Apple Watch Ultra on Amazon is fantastic value. Grab yourself one before time runs out on this amazing Black Friday deal.