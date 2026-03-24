EarFun Air Pro 4+ review: The best value earbuds for most people in 2026

They may be a budget buy, but these buds promise top-tier sound, high-end codec support, competitive ANC and loads of battery life – do they live up to the hype?

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Expert Reviews logo best buy 1 / 8

Our rating Reviewed price £70 £69.99

Pros Balanced, detailed sound

Balanced, detailed sound Excellent app with loads of features

Excellent app with loads of features Comfortable and stable fit Cons Plasticky build

Plasticky build Poor wind noise handling

Poor wind noise handling Some rivals have better ANC

The sub-£100 tier of wireless earbuds is more competitive than ever. You might not have heard of EarFun, but it’s a brand well worth considering if you’re on a budget. The EarFun Air Pro 4+ are its latest flagship buds, boasting a surprisingly long list of appealing specs. Those include Bluetooth 6.0, dual drivers in each bud, up to 54 hours of total battery life, aptX Lossless and LDAC support, and wireless charging. All that, and they’re extremely competitively priced.

The question, then, is whether they live up to the spec sheet? I’ve been using them since December to find out, and I’m highly impressed. If you need the greatest noise-cancelling or the most premium design, you’ll need to spend more. But the Air Pro 4+ deliver several of the most desirable features that make a difference in your everyday listening. They’re now the starting point I’d recommend most people consider before levelling up. For the vast majority of us, they’re one of the best value purchases in wireless audio.

EarFun Air Pro 4+ Adaptive Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth 6.0 Noise Cancelling Earbuds Dual Drivers, Qualcomm aptX Lossless Snapdragon Sound, 6 Mics AI CVC Calls, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, 54H Playtime £69.99 Check Price

What do you get for the money?

While you’ll see these listed with an RRP of £90 on EarFun’s site or £110 on Amazon, they’ve been on sale so often since their launch that you’re likely to find them to be closer to £75. At the time of writing, they cost just £70. For that money, you’re getting a very well-rounded product. There’s futureproof Bluetooth 6.0, a hybrid dual-driver setup featuring a balanced armature driver and a 10mm dynamic driver, wide codec support and loads of battery life.

The key rivals? At this price, the main options to consider are the Soundcore Liberty 5, CMF Buds Pro 2, or the OnePlus Buds 4. All are worthy contenders. What’s impressed me most about the Air Pro 4+ is the sound quality, though, which is much more balanced and detailed compared to the typical bass-boosting approach that you get from a lot of buds on the market.

4 / 8

EarFun includes five pairs of different-sized eartips, a charging cable, the buds themselves and the charging case. Each bud weighs 5g, and the whole package weighs 53g, with compact dimensions only slightly bigger than an AirPods Pro case. The case opens to present the buds vertically, making them easy to pop in and out. In a welcome upgrade to the Air Pro 4, the 4+ are both dust- and water-resistant, as reflected by their IP55 rating.

Like almost any earbuds nowadays, you’ll want to use the companion app. I’ll get into that a bit more in the next section, but it’s worth saying that the EarFun app is one of the better ones out there. In my testing (I used it on both iOS and Android), it’s been a fast, responsive experience that’s packed with handy features.

What do they do well?

The EarFun Air Pro 4+ are well-designed and feature-rich, setting them apart from many of the other pairs of buds under £100. Pairing via a button on the case is extremely easy, and it’s impressive that the case has wireless charging– many pricier models still lack this.

Once you’re in the EarFun app, you’ll find ANC customisation, full touch control personalisation, a low-lag gaming mode, an equaliser, a volume limit, a list of previous connections and a lot more. I particularly like that you can turn off touch inputs and in-ear detection if you don’t want them.

3 / 8

Battery life punches well above expectations, delivering eight hours of use with ANC on. With noise control off, you can get up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and 54 hours once you factor in the battery reserves in the case. You should be able to wear them for the long haul, too, thanks to the wide selection of eartips provided. I had them in for over three hours with no discomfort on a long cross-country coach journey recently.

The real selling point is the sound quality. As mentioned, the buds don’t have your usual bass-boosted profile, and their sound is consistently rich and detailed. Compare them to the bass-heavy CMF buds, and it’s a completely different experience. Music, films and podcasts all sound clear, and there’s great spatial imaging, with instruments clearly defined in the mix. They may lack spatial audio, but they feel immersive by default.

6 / 8

I played pop hits, rock, classical and upbeat music to get a sense of their abilities; they impress across all genres. With the app, you’re also getting a 10-band equaliser, loads of presets, and a “My Sound Profile” hearing test. With all this customisation, you’re sure to find a sound that suits you. They also support aptX Lossless and LDAC, and I noticed a very slight increase in detail when using LDAC on my Android device – but, at normal volume, there’s not a discernible difference between this and using the AAC codec on an iPhone.

What could be improved?

EarFun’s active noise-cancelling doesn’t necessarily disappoint, but it’s also not the best around. For under £100, I’d still say the Soundcore Liberty 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 are better. The Air 4 Pro+ cuts out a lot of background noise, especially constant droning, but they’re less capable at eliminating voices.

If I’m honest, I also found the wide range of ANC modes in the app confusing rather than useful. You get “AI Ear Adaptive ANC”, “AI Environment Adaptive ANC”, “Manual ANC adjustment” and “Wind Noise Cancelling”. They’re fairly poor at cancelling wind noise, even in the dedicated mode, and the different ANC modes could be more intuitive.

8 / 8

It’s a shame they don’t come with a dedicated spatial audio mode. But this wasn’t a huge issue for me, as the default soundstage is impressively “spatial” in presentation.

I wouldn’t mind if the buds felt a little more durable, too. It’s great that they’re dust and water-resistant, but there are other aspects of the build that could be improved. A higher-quality plastic construction would be appreciated, and a metal hinge on the case would’ve given me a bit more confidence that they’re designed to last. These are small drawbacks, overall, though. For the price, they’re a really solid buy.

EarFun Air Pro 4+ Adaptive Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth 6.0 Noise Cancelling Earbuds Dual Drivers, Qualcomm aptX Lossless Snapdragon Sound, 6 Mics AI CVC Calls, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, 54H Playtime £69.99 Check Price

Should you buy the EarFun Air Pro 4+?

Yes, if you’re after a pair of feature-packed earbuds in 2026, these are the new budget benchmark. Their suite of features matches much more expensive rivals; they offer genuinely impressive comfort, control, and sound quality, and do so at an eminently affordable price.

I’ve tried a lot of earbuds that cost under £100 but come with their fair share of compromises. These are the first ones where the downsides feel minor, even after months of use. If you’re disappointed by the lack of spatial audio and want better ANC, I’d suggest looking at the Soundcore Liberty 5 (£100), but the EarFun sound better.

While they’re my new “starting point” recommendation, those who can stretch their budget will find the Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 sound fuller and more engaging for £119, while the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro have significantly more powerful noise-cancelling and extra features, and can often be found at a price well below their £129 RRP.