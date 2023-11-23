This Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deal is SUPERB

This laptop received a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award on our original Surface Pro 9 review, highlighting its status as a premium device. One of the most significant upgrades in the Surface Pro 9 is the CPU. The model on offer includes the 12th-generation U-series Intel Core i5 chip, noted for its efficiency and power. This chip signifies a shift in the industry, as it highlights the growing trend of incorporating smartphone-like chips into laptops, making them more versatile and mobile​​.

Pricing for the Surface Pro 9 is usually fairly steep, reflecting its status as a top-of-the-line device. The model typically starts at £1,099 for the base consumer model, which includes a ten-core Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Opting for 16GB of RAM usually raises the price to £1,399​​. The Black Friday deal thus represents a significant discount on a high-end model.