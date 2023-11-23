This Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deal is SUPERB
Not only do you get a massive pre-Black Friday discount on the Surface Pro 9 but also a free keyboard
As a Black Friday deal, Microsoft is offering a truly exceptional deal on the Surface Pro 9. The Intel Core i5, 16GB, 256GB model, accompanied by a free Signature keyboard, is available for just £899, a substantial reduction from the combined usual price of £1,443. This offer presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to invest in a high-performance 2-in-1 device.
This laptop received a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award on our original Surface Pro 9 review, highlighting its status as a premium device. One of the most significant upgrades in the Surface Pro 9 is the CPU. The model on offer includes the 12th-generation U-series Intel Core i5 chip, noted for its efficiency and power. This chip signifies a shift in the industry, as it highlights the growing trend of incorporating smartphone-like chips into laptops, making them more versatile and mobile.
Pricing for the Surface Pro 9 is usually fairly steep, reflecting its status as a top-of-the-line device. The model typically starts at £1,099 for the base consumer model, which includes a ten-core Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Opting for 16GB of RAM usually raises the price to £1,399. The Black Friday deal thus represents a significant discount on a high-end model.
In short, this Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deal is a remarkable opportunity to acquire a versatile, powerful, and highly rated 2-in-1 device at a fraction of its regular price, making it an attractive proposition for both personal and professional use. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!