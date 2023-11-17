Black Friday Best Buy deals: The biggest discounts on Expert Reviews Best Buys
Our Best Buys are now even BETTER buys for Black Friday. Here's our roundup of the best 'Best Buy' bargains
Black Friday week is here (what do you mean you thought it was just a day?), and that means our Expert Reviews Best Buys are better value than ever. Some of this year’s Black Friday Best Buy deals are selling out almost as soon as they hit the virtual shelves, so we’re here to give you a head start.
On this page, we’ll reveal the latest Black Friday discounts on ONLY the products that have earned a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award. These products all achieve a five-star review rating, and deliver excellent value for money even at their full price.
Our highlighted deals are REAL deals, too. We’ve researched the price history of all these products, and only recommend discounts that significantly undercut the average selling price. In many cases, they’re the lowest price ever.
We’ll be updating this page all week and right through to Cyber Monday on 27 November, so bookmark us and check back regularly for the latest Black Friday Best Buy bargains.
TCL 55C845K Smart 4K TV 55in (was £849, now £799)
This superb TV was runner-up in the TV of the Year category at our Tech Product of the Year Awards, thanks to its outstanding quality and excellent value for money, even at its full price of £849. Now just £799 from Currys for Black Friday, this 4K smart TV is an absolute steal.
Our review of the TCL C845 gave it the full five stars and a coveted Best Buy badge, hailing it as a seriously impressive TV that combines a fantastically bright and dynamic picture with comprehensive HDR support and outstanding Onkyo speaker system.
Google Pixel 7 (avg £520, now £373)
The Pixel 8 may be the newest Google phone in town, but the Pixel 7 is still one of the finest Android phones available. Our five-star Google Pixel 7 review also hailed its huge battery life improvement and all-round solid performance, and this phone’s photographic prowess deservedly makes headlines.
The Pixel 7 has now dropped to its lowest price ever: just £373, down from an average £520. Is this the best early Black Friday deal we’ve seen? Could be!
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (avg £284, now £209)
In the battle of the early Black Friday mid-range phone deals, this is the one that comes closest to beating the Samsung A34: just £209 for a smartphone that bagged a five star review and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award? Yes please!
Amazon has wiped £75 off its average price of the excellent Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which boasts a 120Hz OLED display, fast 67W charging and a lovely camera that includes a 2MP macro lens for ultra-close-ups.
Kindle Paperwhite (avg £136, now £115) | Kindle 2022 (avg £90, now £80)
Amazon is chopping up its Kindle prices faster than you can light a match, with the superb Paperwhite, which grabbed the full five stars and a Best Buy award in our Kindle Paperwhite review, dropping from an average £136 to a BARGAIN £115.
Meanwhile the brilliant no-nonsense Kindle 2022 drops from its average Amazon price of £90 to £80. That’s not quite its lowest price ever – it dipped to £75 for a single day last February – but this classic Best Buy rarely drops below £85, so we think it’s well worth snapping up.
Echo Dot 5th Gen (avg £44, now £22)
Echo Dot was a brilliant buy even at its launch price of £55, grabbing the full five stars and a Best Buy award in our Amazon Echo Dot review, but it’s now dropped to a ridiculous £22 to kick off Black Friday Week.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (was £249, now £198)
Believe the hype: the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the new undisputed kings of noise-cancelling headphones.
Our five-star review called the the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones “near flawless” and awarded a Best Buy badge for their combination of supreme comfort, expressive audio and smart noise cancelling. Cheap they ain’t, but they’ve just dropped to their lowest ever price of £198 for Black Friday.
Sonos Move (was £399, now £295)
The first model of Sonos’ smart speaker integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant, offers robust proofing from being dropped or rained on, and delivers big, beautiful, beefy sound quality. Indeed, our Sonos Move review called it the best-sounding smart speaker available, and gave it it five stars and a Best Buy award.
One of our complaints was that the speaker was rather expensive at £399, but a corking early Black Friday deal has dealt with that: it’s now £100 off at £295, its lowest price ever.
Sony PlayStation 5 (was £480, now £379)
The best next-gen games console is now available via Very for a Very Very tasty £379, which is £20 LESS than the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon – and a whopping £101 off its usual price. Price cuts on this console are pretty rare, so its average price on Amazon is only a fiver off the list price.
In our five-star review of the PlayStation 5, we raved about its gorgeous new user interface, its strong launch library and excellent smooth performance – and called it Sony’s best console to date. Catch this cracking bargain while you can!
Ninja Speedi (avg £223, now £138)
Speedy by name, speedy by nature. The Ninja Speedi is a fast and versatile multi cooker that can deliver full meals with ease. With a retail price of £250 (and an average Amazon price of £207), it’s up there with the brand’s most expensive multi cookers – but it’s so good we still gave it a Best Buy award in our five-star Speedi review.
Amazon cut the Speedi’s price below £200 briefly for Prime Day, but now it’s an absolute steal at just £138.
De’Longhi Magnifica Evo One Touch (was £529, now £379)
Our review of the Evo One Touch awarded five stars and a Best Buy badge, hailing its almost perfect blend of value and convenience. It serves everything from espressos to creamy lattes and cappuccinos, all at the touch of a button.
Fully automatic bean-to-cup machines simply don’t get any better for the money, even at full price – so this offer is a seriously good buy.
- Emma NextGen Premium Plus mattress (was £1,129, now £565)
- Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 (was £118, now £92)
- Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer (was £150, now £119)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (was £190, £166)
- KitchenAid Artisan (was £199, now £159)
- Russell Hobbs Attentiv (was £68, now £55)
- Philips L’OR Barista Sublime (avg £82 for machine only, now £59)