This is the BEST coffee machine deal we’ve seen so far this Black Friday

You might have already guessed that we’re fans of the Vertuo Pop here at Expert Reviews, awarding it four stars out of a possible five and a Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. In particular, we lauded its ease of use and the satisfying coffee it produces.

And with Christmas on the horizon, the Black Friday deal could be the perfect gift for a family member or friend who has always wanted a barista experience at home. What better way to tackle the long, gloomy winter days?

Just bear in mind that this delicious offer on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop will only last the length of the extended Black Friday period, meaning you’ll need to get in there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.