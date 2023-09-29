Nab a DREAMY mattress deal on the Simba Hybrid Pro

Thanks to the company’s lavish Late September Event, the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is now available at an astonishing 40% discount, dropping the price from £1,759 to just £1,055 in king size. That’s quite simply the best mattress deal around at the moment.

Celebrated with a five-star review and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the Simba Hybrid Pro is a marvel of sleep engineering, combining luxurious comfort with unbeatable support. Its advanced technology offers an unparalleled sleeping experience that has earned rave reviews – not least from our mattress experts.