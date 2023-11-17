Get a GREAT Amazon Kindle deal this Black Friday

The 2022 Kindle features a solid battery life; it can go 6 weeks between charging. Though it still lacks waterproofing, a feature found in some higher-end models​​​​, however given that we consider this to be an entry-level e-reader and it already has more than enough features to justify the price, lack of waterproofing is not a huge loss.

The increased display resolution, now on par with the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis models, offers clearer text and images. Furthermore, the storage space has been expanded to 16GB, allowing for a more extensive collection of e-books and audiobooks​​.

The Kindle’s compact design, weighing just under 160g, and its 6in display make it comfortable for extended reading sessions. Its enhanced pixel density not only improves reading clarity but also makes using book covers as standby screens an attractive option. The device also supports Bluetooth connectivity for listening to audiobooks.

Battery performance remains a strong point, with about 5% battery use per hour of reading, and quick recharging capabilities. Despite some minor drawbacks, such as the absence of waterproofing and physical page-turn buttons, the Kindle (2022) offers significant value, even more so at the Black Friday discounted price of £70​​​​.