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Deals events such as Black Friday are an excellent opportunity to bag yourself a discounted coffee machine. This year, I’ve spotted around 10 coffee machine deals that I’d readily recommend to anyone – all on appliances that we’ve reviewed favourably or are in the process of reviewing.

Some of the best deals I’ve seen have been on Sage coffee machines, from the Oracle Jet to the Touch Impress with Cold Extraction. But the original semi-automatic Barista Express would be my go to: it’ll currently cost you £500 on Sage’s store, down from its full price of £630.

For more savings, don’t forget to check out our Black Friday deals hub, which we’ve been updating throughout November with the very best discounts on smartphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, mattresses and more.

We gave the Barista Express four stars and a Recommended award when we first reviewed it back in 2024. While it will require some tinkering and fine-tuning, it’s more than capable of producing “a rich and dark shot of espresso, and oily, thick crema” as well as decent steamed milk. The addition of its built-in grinder makes this coffee machine a great all-in-one choice.

We recently published our review of the Sage Barista Express Neo: a brilliant semi-automatic espresso machine that improves on the original Barista Express in a number of ways – including ‘grind by weight’ and a new ‘Smooth Shot’ feature – for just an extra £150. So, where RRPs are concerned, there’s little reason not to buy the Neo over the original.

However, we’re not just dealing with RRPs now. With the Neo still at its full £780 price tag, this Black Friday deal on the original Barista Express is very tempting indeed. In addition to picking up a great all-in-one machine at the largely sensible price of £500, you’ll also get two free bags of coffee an 25% off a ‘Barista’s Choice‘ subscription via Sage’s Beanz programme.