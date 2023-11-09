Grab a GORGEOUS Google Pixel 8 Pro deal this Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a stonking Google Pixel 8 Pro contract deal
As the annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza picks up speed, Mobiles.co.uk has unveiled a deal that’s bound to catch the eye of smartphone enthusiasts: the Google Pixel 8 Pro paired with 250GB of iD Mobile data for just £43/mth on a two-year contract, with a modest £20 upfront cost. This means, across the span of the contract, you’re essentially paying merely £52 for the SIM. Blimey.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro has been conferred a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, cementing its position as a high-end Android smartphone. The handset continues the Pixel range’s reputation for integrating cutting-edge technology with an intuitive user experience.
Known for their sophisticated camera systems, crisp, vivid displays and the seamless operation of Google’s Android ecosystem, Pixel phones are a favourite among tech aficionados. The Pixel 8 Pro is no exception: as we explained in our review, “the Pixel 8 Pro makes heaps of improvements and refinements [on the Pixel 7 Pro], and is quite clearly the Android flagship to aspire to as we head into 2024”.
This Black Friday deal extends beyond the device itself, offering users the freedom to explore, create and connect with a generous data allowance. With 250GB per month, you can indulge in high-definition streaming, extensive online gaming and uninterrupted video calls without the concern of data caps – and all from a mobile network, iD Mobile, we awarded four stars out of five.
For those considering an upgrade or seeking a new contract, the Google Pixel 8 Pro with iD Mobile data is an invitation to leap onto the cutting edge of smartphone technology. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!