Get the Blink Mini security camera for just £18 in the Amazon spring sale
We tested the pocket-sized Amazon Blink Mini and, at this joint-record low price, it has never been more appealing
View deal at Amazon
The Amazon Blink Mini is a brilliant budget security camera that has never cost less than this. For Amazon’s spring sale, it has hit a joint-record low price of £18 – that’s almost £10 cheaper than its average price of £26. Naturally, this deal won’t last long with Amazon’s sale ending on Monday March 25 meaning you’ll need to move fast to take advantage.
Did the Blink Mini get a good review?
- In our full Blink Mini review, we gave the security camera five stars out of five.
- It also received an Expert Reviews Best Buy award – the highest accolade we award.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Blink Mini?
- It’s incredibly simple to set up. We downloaded the Blink app on our smartphone, made an account and followed the instructions. The whole process took just a few minutes.
- The Blink Mini is capable of producing 30fps footage, delivering smoother video recording than most security cameras at this price point.
- Its night vision video recording is also impressive, using a single infrared LED for stronger and more even illumination across low-light conditions.
- Audio quality is fine, too, with both the microphone and speaker working to deliver reasonably clear two-way audio.
Are there any disadvantages to this Blink Mini deal?
- You need to pay a subscription to store footage on a remote server. The “Basic” subscription is £25/yr (or £2.50/mth) per camera or there’s a “Plus” subscription supporting unlimited cameras and costs £80/yr (or £8/mth).
- And you effectively have to purchase this, since there’s no method of storing video clips on the camera locally.
How has the Blink Mini’s price changed over time?
- This is the joint-lowest price the Blink Mini has ever been, with the previous record low coming in December last year.
- When we first reviewed it in 2021, the Blink Mini was £35.
Where can I find more security camera deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We have experienced deal hunters at Expert Reviews who work hard to hunt down the top discounts at any given time. To dive into a full explanation of our bargain-hunting methods, read this detailed breakdown.