This iPad is the CHEAPEST it’s ever been ahead of Black Friday
If you’re quick, you can get the tenth-generation Apple iPad (2022) for just £449 in the run-up to Black Friday
In this terrific pre-Black Friday deal, Amazon is offering the 10.9in tenth-generation Apple iPad (2022) for just £449, 37 quid off of its average price. That’s the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon.
Awarded four stars in our Apple iPad (2022) review, this iPad resembles the iPad Air, but it stands out with its array of colours including blue, pink, silver and yellow. It features a 10.9in display with a resolution of 2,360 x 1,640, similar to the Air. However, its LCD panel isn’t laminated to the top glass, differentiating it in terms of image quality. Inside, it houses a slightly slower A14 Bionic chip compared to the Air’s M1 chip, and it supports the first generation Apple Pencil, catering to creative users.
Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard Folio case for this iPad model, enhancing its functionality. This case comprises a rear portion with a kickstand and a separate keyboard and touchpad; it connects magnetically, transforming the iPad into a more versatile device.
This iPad represents the mid-range offering among Apple’s 10-11in tablets. Its USB-C port, repositioned webcam and performance capabilities have contributed to its four-star Expert Reviews rating, making it a compelling choice at the reduced price of £449.
This pre-Black Friday deal is an excellent chance to grab a tenth-generation Apple iPad for £449 – its lowest ever price on Amazon. Treat yourself to a new tablet before the deal disappears.