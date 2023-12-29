This coffee pod machine Boxing Day deal is a STEAL

If you’re still after a Boxing Day bargain, the L’OR Barista Sublime coffee pod machine is now just £50 for a limited time. This is an exceptional deal on a great machine, saving you a delicious £28 on its average Amazon price. In fact, in our full L’OR Barista Sublime review, we awarded it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award and it bagged our Coffee Pod Machine of the Year award back in 2022.

There’s plenty to love about this machine, but what really impressed us during testing was its versatility. Not only is it compatible with L’OR’s own-brand pods and Nespresso’s classic capsules, you can also use it with any third-party Nespresso compatible pods. The machine also has a dual spout, which allows you to use L’OR’s special double-shot, XXL capsules. These capsules can make two separate single espressos at once or one larger double espresso shot, ideal if you prefer a stronger shot or have a coffee-loving friend over for lunch. There aren’t many pod machines on the market doing this right now, especially at this price, which is one of the reasons we gave it top marks in our review.

As well as having plenty of pod choice, the L’OR is also worth considering if you’re after something a little more compact and easy to use. It fits comfortably in even the smallest kitchens and offices, and with three button choices and simple pod insertion, you don’t need a degree to figure out how to use it. If that’s not enough to convince you, the L’OR is also one of the easiest pod machines to clean that our reviewer has tested, only adding to its overall convenience.

The L’OR Barista Sublime offers so much in such a small package, making it an excellent value machine, even at full price. So if you’ve been considering a new, or your first, coffee pod machine, now’s the time to strike. This extended Boxing Day deal brings the L’OR down to just £50 for the machine on its own, saving you a generous £28 on its average Amazon price. Hurry though, this discount ends soon.

