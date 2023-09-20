Amazon Echo Show 8 preview: New Alexa smart speaker detects your presence

The Echo Show 8 is here. Officially unveiled at the company’s annual Devices and Services event, which this year was held at the brand-new Amazon headquarters in Washington D.C., the Alexa speaker arrived alongside a new pair of Fire Kids tablets and 4K Fire TV Sticks.

Naturally, this new 2023 version incorporates a handful of new smart features, including the ability to detect where you are in the room, new “human-like” Alexa conversations and a fresh design – but it’s also received a sizeable price increase.

Amazon Echo Show 8 preview: Key specifications, UK price and release date

8in display

Centrally positioned 13-megapixel camera

40% faster processing

Room-sensing audio adjustments

Adaptive Content changes on-display information based on proximity

Release date: Preorder from today, shipping October 2023

Preorder from today, shipping October 2023 Price: £150

Amazon Echo Show 8 preview: Key features and first impressions

Let’s talk about that updated design first. Now in its third generation, the Show 8 has an 8in touch display, with an edge-to-edge glass front and a new centrally placed 13-megapixel camera, located inside the thick bezel at the top. There’s also a more dramatic curvature around the back – not that you’ll notice it most of the time.

The big improvements can be found inside, with a new processor supposedly increasing performance by up to 40% compared to the previous generation. Amazon has also promised an “enhanced audio experience”, with spatial audio tech – essentially, it can sense the acoustics of the room and adjust the sound accordingly.

Speaking of room sensing, the Echo Show 8 can also detect where a person (or people) are in the room and optimise the content shown on-screen based on how far away you are. Amazon calls this “Adaptive Content” and it worked quite well in my hands-on demonstration.

Up close, you’re presented with a detailed cluster of information, transitioning to a more simplified view as you walk further away. The content on display can also be personalised per user, provided you’re enrolled in the Visual ID system. This feature won’t be exclusive to just the Echo Show 8, either, and is expected to start rolling out to older Echo Show devices from next year.

Amazon Echo Hub and Echo Pop Kids

Alongside the Echo Show, Amazon also announced a kids-focussed Echo Pop and a brand-new smart home controller called Echo Hub. The latter is arguably the more interesting of the two and is basically an Echo Show 8 sans speaker that can be mounted to your wall.

The customisable smart home dashboard allows you to control all Alexa products in your home, with further support for Zigbee, Thread, Bluetooth and Matter devices. It also benefits from the same Adaptive Content system as the Show 8, transitioning from a clock face to the full dashboard as you approach. This one costs £170.

Meanwhile, The Echo Pop Kids comes with either a Marvel or Disney princess skin and free access to Amazon Kids Plus for six months. I don’t have UK pricing just yet, but it is available in the US for $50.

Amazon Echo Show 8 preview: Early verdict

The Echo Show 8 is shaping up to be Amazon’s most well-rounded Alexa speaker yet. Filled with smart features and slight tweaks, if you don’t already have an Echo speaker, or you’re simply looking to improve the smarts in your home, then this might be the one to buy.

The unfortunate news is that it does cost more than the previous 2021 model. Be expected to pay £150 (in either Glacier White or Charcoal) when it hits store shelves next month – that’s a noticeable £30 increase. Will this price jump be worth it? We’ll find out soon when we deliver our final verdict.