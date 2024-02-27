“Guaranteed” broadband speeds explained

When ISPs (Internet Service Providers) advertise their broadband internet packages, the big “headline number” you see to represent the speed isn’t quite what it seems.

This number represents the maximum speed that the package can achieve, but this is more of an idealised goal than a realistic performance level you’ll get on a consistent basis. So, how fast is the connection you’ll actually get for your money? Before we get to the speeds that the best broadband providers guarantee, it’s useful to quickly explain the most important factors that make hitting that ideal speed difficult at times.

Factors that influence real-world speeds

There are a few reasons why the broadband connection supplying your home isn’t hitting the promised speeds you may be expecting. The number of potential reasons is practically endless (and could even include solar flares) but the list of most likely reasons is much shorter:

There’s network congestion as lots of people try to use the internet in your region at the same time. For example, when everyone’s watching 4K Netflix at dinner time.

You’re using Wi-Fi, which is subject to all sorts of interference and other bandwidth limits.

Your router simply can’t keep up with the bandwidth demands of all the devices in your home.

The server you’re connected to can’t provide data as fast as your connection can handle. For example a console game may only download at 300Mbits/sec when you might have much more than that available.

Some of these factors are beyond anyone’s control, some you’ll be able to have an impact on and others will solely be in the hands of the ISP. Your provider has to make sure everyone gets good usable service even during peak times, so they have to ration bandwidth occasionally.

That being said, with modern broadband, particularly fibre, you can expect speeds close to the maximum listed during quiet times, such as when downloading software overnight.

What are “guaranteed” speeds?

A guaranteed speed is one which a service provider promises you’ll get as a minimum. If you experience speeds lower than this, they promise to rectify the issue within a certain time frame (usually 30 days) and this is the actual minimum speed you should expect. In other words, if you test your speeds and they’re between the guaranteed minimum and maximum, you’ve no grounds for complaining, because it’s within the service level in your contract.

Knowing what your guaranteed speed is rated as is both helpful when considering which provider to use, and to know when it’s time to lodge a complaint. If you’re already a subscriber, you can usually find mention of a guaranteed speed for your service in your contract, in accordance with Ofcoms’s voluntary code of practice for broadband speeds. Before you complain about slow internet however, it’s a good idea to first ensure that you’re testing your speeds correctly.

Test your speed the right way

The first thing you should know is the right way to test your broadband connection speeds. Some routers that come with an app will offer a speed test function, and this is the ideal way to test your connection because you’ll get a very accurate result.